District 30 Republican House Candidate Matthew Monfore evicted by court from rent-free arrangement

Are you familiar with Black Hills Advocate, LLC? Black Hills Advocate is noted as the first company of its kind in the state to provide services to vulnerable adults in the areas of advocacy, guardianship, conservatorship, shared decision making and elder care planning.

Recently, they had to haul Republican District 30 State House Candidate Matthew Monfore to court to help protect a senior who owned the House Monfore was living in. Was.

In May of 2023, BHA had applied for and in June been appointed as the guardian and conservator of the person – a relative I believe – that Monfore had been residing with. June of 2023. And nine months later, Monfore found himself hauled into court to forcibly be dislodged.. because it took that long for him to figure out that someone else was in charge by court order?

According to the Findings of fact, in October, they gave Monfore a 30-day notice to hit the road. But like a lot of squatters nowadays, Monfore actually went to court to try to continue his “rent free” arrangement, and the legal guardians of the home’s owner had to go to court to force him to get out.

It literally took them months to boot out Monfore, after a first order to tell him to move on down the road.

Here’s how it applies to our review of what’s going on – even after the court order on March 11……

…he filed with that residence on his candidacy paperwork to run for office on March 26. And a month after his forcible eviction, he was still filing paperwork claiming the home he was evicted from as his address:

But even worse than Monfore saying he lives at someplace he doesn’t, and Black Hills Advocate having to go to court to evict said District 30 rent-free candidate Matthew Monfore are some implications over the care being provided for not just the at-risk adult BHA went to court to assume responsibility for, but the other person in the residence. In the court papers, it’s noted that the other resident is Monfore’s father who the court findings describe as suffering from dementia and unable to care for himself.

With BHA having to step in on one person, it brings up a question whether someone needs to ask some questions about whether the other person is safe and being cared for with dignity. That didn’t escape the court’s attention either:

Right now in the case, the latest action is that there was an order to show cause that was filed yesterday (Case 23CIV24-000005). What was that for? Monfore has actually filed an appeal after being evicted from his rent-free arrangement. The court doesn’t really seem to be going along with it, as it looks like they’ve put the onus on Monfore at this point to put up, or quit trying to weasel his way back into the house he was booted from:

While I didn’t think Monfore’s candidacy was going anywhere to begin with, I don’t think him spending time standing up for his own “squatter rights” are going to endear him to the voters of District 30.