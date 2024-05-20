The Yankton Press and Dakotan has a front page, above the fold story on State Rep. Julie Auch’s unsafe gun handling:
(John Marquardt said..)”I certainly support the Second Amendment wholeheartedly,” he said. “The Second Amendment doesn’t mean you just pull out a firearm anywhere, let alone a crowded room. If you pull your weapon, it should be for recreational use or to protect yourself.”
and..
“I remembered when I took the gun safety course back in 1966 and the first lesson presented was to treat every gun as a loaded gun, even if empty, and never point at anything you don’t intend to shoot,” Hunhoff added. “Maybe we all need to take a refresher course on gun safety.”
You can read the entire story here.
Honestly.. Her opponent John Marquardt & Sen. Hunhoff had it right, because that was such a histrionic, slob thing to do in terms of setting an example on gun rights. Maybe the NRA should bump her down a grade or so, because she wasn’t doing herself or the second amendment any favors with her display.
3 thoughts on “Yankton Press & Dakotan has story on Rep. Julie Auch’s pulling gun at legislative forum. Sen. Hunhoff suggests refresher course on gun safety.”
Ms. Auch is a gun slob, indeed.
You know how real hunters hate slob hunters? Real gun owners hate gun slobs, too.
Gun Crazy
How embarrassing for her district. Hopefully the people of Yankton and surrounding towns will move on from this kind of political grandstanding and elect a more level-headed representative. They deserve better than this.