Yankton Press & Dakotan has story on Rep. Julie Auch’s pulling gun at legislative forum. Sen. Hunhoff suggests refresher course on gun safety.

The Yankton Press and Dakotan has a front page, above the fold story on State Rep. Julie Auch’s unsafe gun handling:

(John Marquardt said..)”I certainly support the Second Amendment wholeheartedly,” he said. “The Second Amendment doesn’t mean you just pull out a firearm anywhere, let alone a crowded room. If you pull your weapon, it should be for recreational use or to protect yourself.”

and..

“I remembered when I took the gun safety course back in 1966 and the first lesson presented was to treat every gun as a loaded gun, even if empty, and never point at anything you don’t intend to shoot,” Hunhoff added. “Maybe we all need to take a refresher course on gun safety.”

Honestly.. Her opponent John Marquardt & Sen. Hunhoff had it right, because that was such a histrionic, slob thing to do in terms of setting an example on gun rights. Maybe the NRA should bump her down a grade or so, because she wasn’t doing herself or the second amendment any favors with her display.