This evening, after I did my post today on Brown County candidate and far-right winger Kyler Dinger, I had a call on my phone, which I ignored, followed by a text message which I also ignored until I went back down to my computer, with both of them from appearing to originate with former legislator and Brown County commissioner Drew Dennert, as he was forcing some after-dinner whine to go with the enchiladas my wife made:
With Dennert squarely in winger Dinger’s camp, he’s trying to minimize and brush off the action by Brown County a couple of years ago against his buddy’s illegal dumping violation as simply a mere “citation.” Of course, he’s trying to over-simplify it, but Dennert’s trying to entirely poo-poo winger Dinger‘s illegal dumping would not appear to be entirely accurate.
While on the UJS system it uses citation as a shorthand catch-all term, under South Dakota Law it appears that the technical term used for a misdemeanor or petty offense is “Summons and Complaint,” noting SDCL 23-1A.
Like back in 2012, when Drew was cited/arrested for hunting during a closed season, he was issued a Summons and Complaint form where he pled guilty by POA (Power of Attorney) to a class 2 misdemeanor and was fined $220 as well as losing his hunting license for a year.
So, armed with that information, I will annotate the prior post noting winger Dinger was issued “a summons and complaint” for his offense.
Not quite what Drew was hoping for in his deflection, but I can certainly strive for accuracy.
8 thoughts on “A point of language.. Drew Dennert complaining, saying it’s a citation, not an arrest. Actually, the term is “summons and complaint.””
Nah. This is severe case of FOFO.
Drew tried to f$ck around. And he found out.
His wing is dying and us in D3 can’t wait for him and his dumpster fire to collapse
Mic. Drop.
Last I checked Pat is not an elected official.
Pat is not making law, while intentionally breaking it.
Then again Dennert has always been in the “rules for thee, and not for me” class.
Sorry your pick of a candidate and tap for next county commissioner blew it – he sucks, Drew. Move on. Hopefully quickly.
(They’ve already started complaining and using proxy servers, which have long been banned and are gone. )
Pat, when you have the wackadoodles posting against you anonymously when u post facts, speaks volumes. Thank you for setting the record straight. Brown Bounty is filled with so many great people, it’s good to let them know where the bottom of the barrel is – so they can avoid it.
By the way, has anybody figured out yet why that little weirdo county commissioner is so fixated on hating Katie. Katie is an accomplished soul.
The little weirdo got elected because his Democrat grandpa was a good man
Fake gop probably says it all
Some people are Frank Sinatra. Others are Frank Sinatra Jr.
Lee for the win. Holy sh!t
I was going to try to stay out of this. For the record I was the one that wrote the story that Pat has been talking about all afternoon. Since this story has reached this website, I have reached out to Kyler Dinger about this. The point I was making if you read the full story is what it means to be Republican representing Brown County going forward. I had no intent to cause this much controversy. I also reached out to Katie Washnok about this becuase a comment was made following the question which I will not share at this time. Some of you might know what it already is.
Pat, the Brown County GOP is hosting a Legislative Candidate Forum coming up this Monday night at the Yelduz Shrine here in Aberdeen. I’m planning on covering this for our studios. I would like to invite to come out and see the forums. The House races for District 1,3,& 23 is at 7PM. The Senate races for District 3 & 23 is 8pm.