A point of language.. Drew Dennert complaining, saying it’s a citation, not an arrest. Actually, the term is “summons and complaint.”

This evening, after I did my post today on Brown County candidate and far-right winger Kyler Dinger, I had a call on my phone, which I ignored, followed by a text message which I also ignored until I went back down to my computer, with both of them from appearing to originate with former legislator and Brown County commissioner Drew Dennert, as he was forcing some after-dinner whine to go with the enchiladas my wife made:

With Dennert squarely in winger Dinger’s camp, he’s trying to minimize and brush off the action by Brown County a couple of years ago against his buddy’s illegal dumping violation as simply a mere “citation.” Of course, he’s trying to over-simplify it, but Dennert’s trying to entirely poo-poo winger Dinger‘s illegal dumping would not appear to be entirely accurate.

While on the UJS system it uses citation as a shorthand catch-all term, under South Dakota Law it appears that the technical term used for a misdemeanor or petty offense is “Summons and Complaint,” noting SDCL 23-1A.

Like back in 2012, when Drew was cited/arrested for hunting during a closed season, he was issued a Summons and Complaint form where he pled guilty by POA (Power of Attorney) to a class 2 misdemeanor and was fined $220 as well as losing his hunting license for a year.

So, armed with that information, I will annotate the prior post noting winger Dinger was issued “a summons and complaint” for his offense.

Not quite what Drew was hoping for in his deflection, but I can certainly strive for accuracy.