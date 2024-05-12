Get it on your schedule – There’s going to be a REAL REPUBLICAN PARTY in Aberdeen on May 16

It might be Aberdeen, but there will be an opportunity to forget dumpster fires and dumping candidates for at least one night.

In case you hadn’t heard, there’s going to be a REAL REPUBLICAN PARTY in Aberdeen on Thursday, May 16th at the Zoo Bar from 5 to 9 PM.

With no need for an AED, this event is skewing younger than some of them held lately with music by the Lizzy Hofer Band. The event with young professionals and families in mind and getting people registered to vote, will let voters get up close & personal with the top Republican Candidates running in Brown County this primary, with a rock and roll soundtrack in the background!

Featuring District 1 House Candidate Tamara St. John, District 3 Senate candidate Katie Washnok, District 23 Senate candidate Steve Roseland, D23 House candidate JD Wangsness, and Brown County Commission candidate Mike Carlsen, the candidates will be there to enjoy the evening along with the crowd, and to talk about what they hope to do in Pierre and at the county courthouse.

Put it on your calendars to be in Aberdeen on May 16th and head over to the Zoo Bar from 5-9 pm for snacks, candidates, and a REAL REPUBLICAN PARTY!

(And you can be a Zoo Rat too!)