Hot off the press out of the town and country shopper in Brookings:
Did someone actually think this was a good idea? I’m not sure what is worse, the awful, awful ad? Or the fact that two new & unknown candidates decided they needed to go spend time in the other person’s district where they are trying to campaign?
As one person who looked at the ad said to me, “there’s a lot to unpack here.”
3 thoughts on “This might be the weirdest ad I’ve seen so far this election.”
Join an alternate reality and support our endorsed Dumpster Divers.
Weible wabble
Mr. Weible got to stand in front of Mr. President Trump, look at the camera, and reach back to politely shake the President’s hand? He has more juju pizzaz than grudznick ever allowed he might have. And some of you fellows have been calling this Mr. Weible a loser and fake Republican. Just sayin…