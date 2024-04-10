A short time back, a group no one has ever heard of came out with a scorecard of how they ranked the candidates for office with such interesting tidbits as how they ranked the candidates running in District 3:
Basically, Carl Perry stinks, but we have beef with Katie, so vote for Carl. Objective, wouldn’t you agree? (That was sarcasm. Katie rocks).
Along those lines, we see scorecards from the left, right, and in-between telling people who is and is not the better candidate. So, which one is correct?
Well, I’m going to solve that problem for you with the first ever SDWC scorecard. Working with several conservative Republicans, we’ve come up with the one you should consider when making your decision who is the best – the first ever Real Conservative Scorecard!
The scorecard bases it’s measure of conservatism on 4 different areas:
1) Supporting Law Enforcement and Keeping Communities Safe
2) Cutting Taxes and Discouraging Welfare
3) Protecting Life and Promoting Family Values
4) Securing Our Elections and Giving Voice to All Voters
Pretty basic areas I think all Republicans can agree on over what constitutes a conservative viewpoint. There might be an issue or two that we disagree on, but … well, you can go do your own scorecard. But here’s where I and several other Real Republicans draw the conservative line.
The list of what the bills are comes after the scorecards. And looking at the data, there are more than a few surprises. The list is broad enough that one vote doesn’t swing it. And legislators are graded on the “tough teacher” scale.. not any of that 90% 80% 70% scale stuff.
So read it for yourself, and let us know what you think:
SDWC first ever Real Conservative Scorecard by Pat Powers on Scribd
10 thoughts on “Introducing the Real Conservative Scorecard: How do your legislators rank?”
Pretty dang accurate I’d say.
Pat, are you dipping your toes into “the election was stolen” waters with number 4? If not, what isnt currently secure about our elections and what evidence do you have to support it as point 4? It’s these stupid little winks and nods that lead the crazies to believe they are on to something. You get that, right?
Amazing.
Not bad. Not bad at all. Pretty good, actually. grudznick approves of your fine endeavor. Publish it widely, and far.
It turns out that our so called Freedom fighters vote against a lot of conservative legislation!!
Its amazing isn’t it. FreeDUMB!!!!!!!!!
It would be neato to put lines in there for the statewide elected gentlemen and ladies. If they vocalized a position on a law bill or testified or sent minions to testify, they get a Y or N. If they didn’t testifiy or send minions, they get a N. All statewide elected gentlemen and ladies need to take bold positions, like true Conservatives would.
Creating a biased scorecard creates hard feelings before there is even an election. Difficult to work with people like this who throw a person under a bus. Makes people want to run the other way!
Do not be so hasty, young sir.
The Conservatives with Common Sense Scorecard of Scorecards has not yet weighed in with our rankings of Mr. PP’s newfangled scorecard. It looks promising on the surface, but let our analysts do their diggings and validatings. Our validatings are solid with pure data. We only use pure data.
Not surprising, the folks at the top are the ones that work to build South Dakota.
The folks at the bottom, and near it, are the folks that would rather throw rocks than build communities and our state.
Thank you