Introducing the Real Conservative Scorecard: How do your legislators rank?

A short time back, a group no one has ever heard of came out with a scorecard of how they ranked the candidates for office with such interesting tidbits as how they ranked the candidates running in District 3:

Basically, Carl Perry stinks, but we have beef with Katie, so vote for Carl. Objective, wouldn’t you agree? (That was sarcasm. Katie rocks).

Along those lines, we see scorecards from the left, right, and in-between telling people who is and is not the better candidate. So, which one is correct?

Well, I’m going to solve that problem for you with the first ever SDWC scorecard. Working with several conservative Republicans, we’ve come up with the one you should consider when making your decision who is the best – the first ever Real Conservative Scorecard!

The scorecard bases it’s measure of conservatism on 4 different areas:

1) Supporting Law Enforcement and Keeping Communities Safe

2) Cutting Taxes and Discouraging Welfare

3) Protecting Life and Promoting Family Values

4) Securing Our Elections and Giving Voice to All Voters

Pretty basic areas I think all Republicans can agree on over what constitutes a conservative viewpoint. There might be an issue or two that we disagree on, but … well, you can go do your own scorecard. But here’s where I and several other Real Republicans draw the conservative line.

The list of what the bills are comes after the scorecards. And looking at the data, there are more than a few surprises. The list is broad enough that one vote doesn’t swing it. And legislators are graded on the “tough teacher” scale.. not any of that 90% 80% 70% scale stuff.

So read it for yourself, and let us know what you think:

SDWC first ever Real Conservative Scorecard by Pat Powers on Scribd