Looking like the same cancer infecting the Minnehaha and Deuel County GOP has made it’s way to the SDSU College Republicans, as they blasted a message out earlier today that they’re hosting Not Republican/Independent hopeful for Congress Justin McNeal tomorrow night..

Are they going to change their name to the SDSU College Not Republicans now?

No word when they’ll be hosting the Democrat for Congress, since the concept of being a Republican party auxilliary organization escapes them.