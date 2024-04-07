“Everything is crazy and upside down” Deuel County Republicans gives Indy stage time, and give him table to collect petition signatures at Lincoln Day Dinner

Yesterday, I was writing about the Vice Chair at the Minnehaha County Republican Party going off her rocker and recruiting petition carriers for an Indy candidate, in violation of the SDGOP’s Code of Conduct for GOP County Party officials.

Unfortunately, last night, it came to light that she’s not the only one who needs to be removed from her position in the County Party and on the State Republican Central Committee.

Last night, Deuel County Republicans held their annual Lincoln Day Dinner. Except, they weren’t just featuring Republicans.. they were featuring the people that Republicans are running against. And helping them.

I about fell off of my desk chair last night when I got this message about what was going on at the Deuel County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner:

Closer view of the McNeal Petitions.

In over 35 years of being involved with the South Dakota Republican Party, I can honestly say that I have never seen a County Republican Party give stage time to a candidate from a competing party when there is a Republican candidate running for that office.

Not sure what’s next for the Deuel County Republican group event. Perhaps they’re going to feature the Democrat running for Congress next? Since they don’t seem to grasp the mission of being a county organization whose sole purpose of existing is to elect Republican candidates.

Pardon the inferred language, but honestly, WTF?

The State Republican Party Executive Board needs to act, and act promptly in stripping these cancers out of the county Republican organizations which these people are directly acting to destroy while they can.

Because at this rate, there isn’t going to be a Republican party left for the next election.