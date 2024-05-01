Looks like Richard Thomason is victorious in his race for Sioux Falls City Council tonight:
Richard Thomason will take the Sioux Falls City Council’s At-Large C seat after defeating Jordan Deffenbaugh in Tuesday’s runoff election.
Thomason, who served two years as a state representative for South Dakota’s District 13 and currently works at Central Bank, got 6,160 votes.
3 thoughts on “Congratulations to new Sioux Falls City Councilman Richard Thomason.”
I think there are two take-aways from this election:
#1 – You can have the best ground game in the world but it doesn’t matter if you’ve burned a bunch of bridges before you decide that you want to be a candidate. Jordan probably had the best “grass roots” campaign in Sioux Falls city council history, and he probably would have won if he were a true “blank slate” candidate and not someone with a track record of creating controversy.
#2 – What you see online and what reality is in the voting base can be two entirely different things. The online chatter was 90% in favor of Jordan, but Richard pulled out a victory due to his strong door-to-door game and backing from the business establishment.
#3 – Money wins the election. We can’t have nice things in this city, but at least the developers and their friends can.
Money did not influence, much less win, that election. I did not see any television advertisements or hear any radio advertisements.