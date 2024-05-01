Congratulations to new Sioux Falls City Councilman Richard Thomason.

Looks like Richard Thomason is victorious in his race for Sioux Falls City Council tonight:

Richard Thomason will take the Sioux Falls City Council’s At-Large C seat after defeating Jordan Deffenbaugh in Tuesday’s runoff election.

Thomason, who served two years as a state representative for South Dakota’s District 13 and currently works at Central Bank, got 6,160 votes.

Read the entire story here at the Argus Leader.

3 thoughts on “Congratulations to new Sioux Falls City Councilman Richard Thomason.”

  1. I think there are two take-aways from this election:

    #1 – You can have the best ground game in the world but it doesn’t matter if you’ve burned a bunch of bridges before you decide that you want to be a candidate. Jordan probably had the best “grass roots” campaign in Sioux Falls city council history, and he probably would have won if he were a true “blank slate” candidate and not someone with a track record of creating controversy.

    #2 – What you see online and what reality is in the voting base can be two entirely different things. The online chatter was 90% in favor of Jordan, but Richard pulled out a victory due to his strong door-to-door game and backing from the business establishment.

  2. #3 – Money wins the election. We can’t have nice things in this city, but at least the developers and their friends can.

    1. Money did not influence, much less win, that election. I did not see any television advertisements or hear any radio advertisements.

