About Governor Noem and that dog controversy. It isn’t pretty, but dealing with things directly does happen in SD.

I think I’ve been on the road nearly every day this last week helping my oldest move to Brookings, taking my wife back to Spearfish, running child #4 to the Sioux Falls airport to return to DC, and working on campaign materials. Lots of windshield time to listen to what’s going on in the world, but not a lot of time to write about it. So, the big one in South Dakota related news..
Not sure that there are many people who haven’t heard about the Governor’s new book and the kerfuffle that’s arisen from the passage she wrote about a dog she made the decision to put down after it killed animals and turned to snap at her.
Noem’s book comes out in May. The Guardian obtained a copy and reported how Noem recounts the story of Cricket – a 14-month-old, wire-haired pointer – ruining a pheasant hunt and killing a neighbor’s chickens.
“I hated that dog,” Noem writes, adding that Cricket tried to bite her, proving herself “untrainable”, “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with” and “less than worthless … as a hunting dog”.
“At that moment,” says Noem, “I realized I had to put her down.”
And..
Noem defended her story on Friday, saying it demonstrated the harsh realities of rural life that only recently saw her family put down three horses too.
Farmer shoots dog that killed livestock. Despite all the pearl clutching attached to the reaction from people who are less rural than most South Dakotans, I don’t think it’s exactly a shocking headline in this state.
Whether or not is constitutes cruelty is a discussion we’ve actually had before, and not that terribly long ago, such as back in 2014 when the state’s current animal cruelty law was debated over raising it from a misdemeanor to a felony:
Sen. Larry Rhoden, R-Union Center, gave an example of an act he thinks should be legal but might be interpreted as a felony under the proposal: A neighbor of his killed his own dog with fencing pliers after the animal was caught killing another rancher’s sheep.
“It was humane,” Rhoden said. “The dog was killed instantly. But who interprets that?”
The proposed animal cruelty law includes, among a long list of exceptions, both “any humane killing of an animal” and “any reasonable action … for the destruction or control of an animal known to be dangerous.” Advocates of the bill told Rhoden those clauses would protect that rancher, though Rep. Anne Hajek, R-Sioux Falls, added that she doesn’t “feel really good about what (Rhoden’s neighbor) did.”
Read that here in the Argus Leader.
So, no. Not cruelty under South Dakota law. Not even close, despite the pronouncements of the on-line panels of judgement.
I might view it in a different lens, as in the last decade, I had a dog that exhibited vicious behavior. We treated it under advice of our vet. Training, anxiety meds. Nothing worked. After it had bitten our son for the second or third time, the last being kind of a nasty bite on across his stomach, we were out of solutions. Couldn’t rehome a vicious dog, humane society wouldn’t take it. Even our vet conceded that while they didn’t usually euthanize, they agreed to do so in this instance.
But I’m an urbanite. Had I been on a farm, I would concede that I might have taken a more expedient and hands-on approach, because that’s what those out in the country tend to do with their own animals. Although, unlike the example in legislative testimony, I don’t think I would have used fence pliers.
If a farmer or rancher’s animal is giving birth, they don’t necessarily call the vet. If one is sick, they might treat all sorts of things themselves. If an animal is killing or running down livestock.. well, historically, they also deal with that end of things themselves. It’s not something they’re proud of. It’s just handled.
Is that done less as time marches on? I would say so. Maybe. We could probably reduce the marginal or borderline cases further if our state actually had more veterinarians or a veterinary medicine program (currently 4 years at SDSU, then transfer to Minnesota to finish it) to turn out more of them.
I think we can all agree that we all like our dogs. But having had to make a far more sanitized version of the same decision with a problem animal, I can’t condemn someone living out on a farm for just dealing with it, as they have as long as there have been farmers & ranchers in the state.
As shocking as it may be to those on twitter and social media, sometimes farm stuff and dealing with animals isn’t pretty, but dealing with things directly does happen in South Dakota, and it’s just a fact of life that it happens.
7 thoughts on “About Governor Noem and that dog controversy. It isn’t pretty, but dealing with things directly does happen in SD.”
I am a Republican and a conservative. I proudly voted for Noem twice (and both primaries). I think it’s terrible. I’ve spent plenty of time on a farm/ranch. No, people in SD do not just put down dogs everyday. Her reasoning did not at all justify the actions she took. How hard would it have been to give it away or take it into Watertown?
To me, what’s really shocking is the lack of political judgement she showed. This took her out of the VP race, which like it or not, she has been working toward for years. How did nobody read this beforehand? “Puppy killing Republican” is probably the worst thing you can be in politics, and she stepped right into that one. I think all the fame got to her head and she “flew to close to the sun”. Oh well, perhaps she can re-focus on being Gov of SD – which is a pretty good gig!
Anonymous at 9:09…. Excellent analysis. Having lived most of my life on the farm and small towns, I too know there are tough choices that naturally occur as part of rural life. But in Gov. Noem’s case, her choice to kill a high-spirited pet that wouldn’t hunt sounds gratuitous at best, but mostly it’s just cruel and unnecessary. In her account, she’s not sorry for it, only worried about the politics of it. Disgusting.
Culling has begun early. Nicely written Ed💥
While I rarely agree with you on most of your commentary, Pat, I do agree with you on this one. As a veterinarian, I have treated and humanely euthanized dogs like these. Sometimes the dog is just “misunderstood” because people aren’t speaking it’s language or they are ignorantly overlooking a problem that the animal has, or maybe, the animal wasn’t socialized properly as a puppy or suffered from some traumatic event during a critical development phase. Sometimes, it’s a dog with good instincts, but in the wrong environment. Regardless, some just have abnormal brain chemistry or other issues that make them a hazard to humans and/or other animals in the confines of domestic life. Unfortunately, euthanizing animals is a reality in this life and has to be dealt with, as unpleasant as that may be at the time.
Having an untrainable Wirehair speaks more to the trainers inability to train than the dog.
How did the dog get loose to attack the chickens? She wanted it to hunt and kill birds right?
It seems obvious that she wanted to look tough and get headlines. Wow… did she get headlines.
I grew up on a farm. I witnessed my dad as he put down an injured dog. But the reasoning behind Governor Noem’s shooting of a 14 month old puppy is offensive to the vast majority of people.
We all know that young dogs can be naughty. So, to most people, Noem’s shooting of Cricket appears selfish, heartless and cruel. But then she goes and puts these details in her book?
As a result, all of those pictures of her posing with guns and flamethrowers look less tough… and more crazed.