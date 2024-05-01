South Dakota College Democrats endorse pro-terrorist protests. The same protest that took employees as hostages.

South Dakota College Democrats put out a statement recently endorsing the pro-Hamas protests at universities across the nation, and try to paint it all in shades of grey, versus recognizing it as Israelis defending themselves against terrorist attacks:

Even more curious that they are defending a protest that took people hostage as they were trying to do their jobs:

One facilities worker, who was not named, had been exiting the building at the time of the take over when protestors occupying the lobby wouldn’t let him leave. According to The Columbia Spectator, the worker yelled ‘they held me hostage’ after finally being let out of the building. Shortly after the unknown worker left, the outlet reported that another three workers were allowed to leave the building before protestors relocked the doors. Columbia University said on Tuesday afternoon that any students occupying the building face expulsion.

Read that story here.

Standing with Columbia Students isn’t aging so well for the SD College Dems, is it?