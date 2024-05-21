While the Free-dumb caucusers spend their time attacking the GOP and trying to unseat it’s officeholders, someone should pay attention to the wolf at the door as Democrats are quietly in the background getting ready for the Fall.
Sddp Federal May 2024 by Pat Powers on Scribd
SD Dems are revenue neutral in their federal account with $44k raised, $44k spent, and $53k Cash on hand, but that’s more than 10x the amount raised in the federal account by the State GOP this last month.
Not sure we’ve reached a tipping point yet, but it’s like the Badlands when you drive past Belvidere heading west on I90.. it’s visible on the horizon.
Dems aren’t facing the level of toxicity that Republicans are, which is shifting vital funds over to candidates directly and away from going to the party to act as a broad support mechanism for all Republicans.
Who is going to suffer for it? Candidates who need the broad support and help.
Hate to be the canary in the coal mine. But the message is there.
It’s just a question if people are going to notice the signs before they drive off the cliff.
10 thoughts on “SDDP May Federal Account FEC Filing – $44k raised, $44k spent, $53k Cash on hand. Compared to SDGOP’s $3420.40 raised.”
we aren’t going to give the state party any money when the convention is coming up and the lunatics might have the votes to take over the asylum, vote to give themselves the contents of the treasury, and elect Taffy Howard as the new chair.
Hell no.
Confidence will need to be restored in both the state and county GOP before anyone will give them money.
No money donated to the SDGOP by the Dumpsterfire up in Aberdeen? He took a picture of himself at a table way in the back against the wall at a Lincoln Day Dinner.
Evidently he needed the entire table for himself.
Kind of like a prostitute in church?
Prostitutes are welcome in church because their need is greater
Drew Dennert leading the charge to democrats takeover in Brown County
Yep, makes sense. All the problems with the GOP are due to the crazies. The “faithful water carriers to the Elephant” have absolutely no responsibility for this situation. Now that the blame has been placed, what’s next?
You say this as if you’re being sarcastic.
The Trump party. Are you getting the message yet?