SDDP May Federal Account FEC Filing – $44k raised, $44k spent, $53k Cash on hand. Compared to SDGOP’s $3420.40 raised.

While the Free-dumb caucusers spend their time attacking the GOP and trying to unseat it’s officeholders, someone should pay attention to the wolf at the door as Democrats are quietly in the background getting ready for the Fall.

Sddp Federal May 2024 by Pat Powers on Scribd

SD Dems are revenue neutral in their federal account with $44k raised, $44k spent, and $53k Cash on hand, but that’s more than 10x the amount raised in the federal account by the State GOP this last month.

Not sure we’ve reached a tipping point yet, but it’s like the Badlands when you drive past Belvidere heading west on I90.. it’s visible on the horizon.

Dems aren’t facing the level of toxicity that Republicans are, which is shifting vital funds over to candidates directly and away from going to the party to act as a broad support mechanism for all Republicans.

Who is going to suffer for it? Candidates who need the broad support and help.

Hate to be the canary in the coal mine. But the message is there.

It’s just a question if people are going to notice the signs before they drive off the cliff.