Gov. Noem Appoints Rick Vallery to the Transportation Commission

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Rick Vallery to serve on the Transportation Commission.

“South Dakota’s Transportation Commission is dedicated to keeping our citizens safe as they travel,” said Governor Noem, “Rick has worked with me for years both in Congress and as part of my administration, and I am confident that he will serve this state well in this new role.”

Rick Vallery was raised on a ranch near Nisland, South Dakota. After graduating from Mitchell Vocational Technical School, Vallery farmed and ranch with his dad and brother for twelve years. He then began a career with the South Dakota Farm Bureau. Over the years, Vallery has worked with South Dakota Wheat, Inc., the South Dakota Oilseeds council, the South Dakota Pulse Council, the Department of Agriculture, and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

“I am honored, humbled, and very appreciative to be considered by Governor Noem for this appointment,” said Rick Vallery. “It is my hope that my years of experience of working with various state agencies and my strong desire to serve the citizens of South Dakota will be put to use in serving on the Transportation Commission.”

Rick Vallery lives in Fort Pierre with his wife Carrel. He is very active in Community Bible Church. Vallery’s hobbies include spending time with his grandkids, traveling, touring state capitols, touring different history museums, reading, and big game hunting.

