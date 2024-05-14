SDGOP May 15 FEC Report – $3420.40 raised, $14,790.18 spent, $30,576.24 cash on hand in the federal account. That’s not good.

The South Dakota Republican Party has filed it’s May FEC Report, and I’m sure they’re happy the convention – which is supposed to make money for them – is coming up, because the cupboards are looking a little bare at the moment:

May SDGOP FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

I’ve been hearing rumors for quite some time that some of the goofballs in the party have been damaging the brand and stifling fundraising, because no one wants to make a donation to elect those characters. And the proof may be in the pudding, with receipts of $3240 from 4/1 to 4/30. What were the headlines during that time? Candidate Robin Schiro in Jail, County GOP groups promoting Indy candidate Justin McNeal, Yankton County GOP playing favorites in primary, Minnehaha GOP Vice Chair recruiting petition carriers for Indy McNeal, and more.

What kind of effect did it have on the SDGOP? Only $750 in itemized contributions. $2667 in small donations. Candidates such as Rick Weible and Robin Schiro do not inspire donors to invest in the Republican brand to become part of a rising tide that lifts all boats. They either donate to candidates directly, invest in political action committees with a very narrow band of focus, or they just hang on to it.

Unless the SDGOP has a financially successful convention, candidates might be looking at a very lean fall election when it comes to party activity on behalf of candidates. It’s not because they don’t want to help – Chairman Wiik and others are very concerned with getting Republicans elected – it’s just that the well might be rendered too poisoned or dry to do anything when this fall rolls around.

CANDIDATE QUALITY MATTERS. It always has, and always will. And when the Good Candidate/Goofball ratio has gone too far out of balance, this is the danger that Republicans face.