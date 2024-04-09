Yankton County GOP accused of playing favorites in Primary election, sending money to challenger

The Yankton County Republican Party has apparently joined the Minnehaha County GOP Vice Chair, and the Deuel County Republican Party in doing things that county party organizations aren’t supposed to do.

Just a short time ago, former Yankton County GOP Chair and long-time carrier of water for the elephant Roger Meyer sent an e-mail out, pointing out that the Yankton County GOP is getting involved in, and showing favoritism in the primary election, as they send money to the person challenging long-time Republican legislator and State Senator Jean Hunhoff:

April 9, 2024 Republican Friends It has been some time since I have sent an update to this correspondence, but an unusual event at the Yankton County Republican Meeting last night, prompted me to write. It being an election year, you may hear more from me. In my memory, a county party has never endorsed a candidate in a Republican primary. However that changed last night when the Yankton County Republican party voted to provide an incentive to a candidate in the primary for State Senate, Lauren Nelson. She is running against incumbent State Senator Jean Hunhoff. The party claimed this was simply an incentive for a new candidate “as they need financial help”. However, such a contribution can only be perceived as an endorsement. In the past, our party has always remained neutral in the primary and then come together in the fall to support the nominee. Individuals, of course, are welcome to contribute to and support the candidate of their choice, but in the primary the party as a group should remain neutral. On another note, it should be pointed out that the lawsuit against Greg Adamson, Butch Becker and Roger Meyer as the District 18 Republican Political Action Committee has been dismissed. Roger Meyer

Choosing sides, and donating money to one of the candidates in the primary is pretty high on the list of no-no’s that a Republican Party County organization should never do.. but, they went ahead and did it anyway.

Again, I have to ask what if anything is going to be done about it?

This isn’t a matter of individuals choosing to support the candidate of their preference, but using party resources to do so. As one observer noted to me, “This county (GOP group) is a dumpster fire.” It should send up a flare to those who have had previously supported the local party, and encourage them to donate directly to candidates. Because that’s the only way one can know it’s going to support those intended.

– Oh, and a postscript to the lawsuit the new party members filed against the old. According to Roger, the new guys lost.

Another waste of County GOP resources.