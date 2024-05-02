D32 Legislative candidate John James talks about becoming “Certified Financial Planner” on his website, but appears to be employee of ..Buffalo Wild Wings?

If you’re not familiar with the candidates running in District 32 House Republican Primary race, There’s the incumbent State Representative and local businessman Steve Duffy. There’s Brook Kaufman, the CEO of Visit Rapid City, and then there’s the other guy, John Robert James.. who we know little to nothing about.

He does have a website up, and his campaign website talks about him being a Certified Financial Planner:

After college, John started a financial planning business and became a Certified Financial Planner practitioner. While growing his business, John volunteered with Plant A Seed Institute and mentored young men during college and their early career. John serves as an advisory board member on the Pennington County 4-H Extension Board. He has helped with many 4-H activities including chaperoning at the Summer Youth Camp at Storm Mountain.

And there’s a Linked In page that’s up, that appears to note him as a self-employed financial planner, specifically listing him as a CFP with JRJ Planning from Aug 2017-present.

But, there’s that other thing.

If you’re searching on the Internet for John Robert James of Rapid City and financial planning, you also can’t help but stumble across another entry about him being a Certified Financial Planner. Where the Certified Financial Planner Board took specific action against a John R. James of Rapid City:

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today public sanctions against 13 current or former CFP® professionals or candidates for CFP® certification, effective immediately or on the date noted in each case. Public sanctions taken by CFP Board, in order of increasing severity, include Public Censures, Suspensions, Temporary Bars, Permanent Bars and Revocations of the right to use the CFP® marks. and.. In certain circumstances, such as when a CFP® professional is in default due to failure to acknowledge receipt of a Notice of Investigation or file an Answer, CFP Board staff must deliver an Administrative Order of Suspension, Temporary Bar, Revocation or Permanent Bar. Administrative Orders are subject to appeal. and.. SOUTH DAKOTA John R. James, CFP® (Rapid City, South Dakota): In September 2022, the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission (Commission) and Mr. James entered into a Consent Order in which Mr. James agreed that CFP Board would issue a Public Censure. In the Consent Order, Mr. James consented to findings that he was convicted for Driving Under the Influence in 2013 and Hit and Run in 2016, both misdemeanors. Mr. James consented to findings that this conduct reflected adversely on himself, the CFP® marks and the profession, in violation of Rule 6.5 of the Rules of Conduct. In addition, due to his failure to report these convictions, the California Department of Insurance issued a 2017 Decision and Order Adopting Proposed Decision wherein it revoked Mr. James’ California insurance license. Based on this license revocation, Mr. James received a statutory disqualification from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and subsequent termination from his firm. Mr. James consented to findings that this conduct represented a failure to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations governing his professional services, in violation of Rule 4.3 of the Rules of Conduct. The Commission issued to Mr. James a Public Censure.

So, despite what the campaign website alludes to.. that whole financial planner thing seems a bit maybe at the moment? They were less happy about it happening, and more upset that there was a sin of ommission about the whole thing. And they spanked him hard.

And I’m not sure he learned his lesson. After omitting important information to his regulatory authority and getting in trouble for it, on his campaign website he talks about the financial planner thing and nothing else.

Despite the fact we have independent confirmation on what he does for a living coming from the candidate in a document that not a lot of people go back to review, which is the candidates’s statement of financial interest. This is where under oath they declare their occupation, and well as where they receive their source of funds that contribute to his family’s gross income, which in this case appears to be illuminating.

Or snack friendly. You choose the term:

As I’m reading that statement of financial interest for District 32 House candidate John Robert James, despite alluding to being a financial planner on his campaign website, the form where the rubber hits the road says that he works in hospitality, and is an employee of.. BDubs, LLC?

BDubs, as in Buffalo Wild Wings?

Everybody has to have a job, but the fact that a candidate for the South Dakota Legislature talks about being a financial planner on his website, but the official form noting “BDubs, LLC” leaves me scratching my head, and raising a flag about the difference between what’s strongly suggested in his campaign materials, versus what he swore was “a true, correct and complete representation of myself” to the State of South Dakota.

And while all work is honorable, when you’re a candidate for public office, sins of ommission do count against candidates, Especially when they try to give the appearance of doing one thing, but in all actuality they’re actually doing another.

Just ask Jolene Loetscher how claiming to be in biotech went for her.