Minnehaha GOP vice chair now working to get independent on the ballot against Republican congressman

Wasn’t it just a couple of days ago when Minnehaha county vice chair Jennifer Foss was going off on me, remarking ‘Pat you wouldn’t know what a real Republican looked like if hit you in the face..’. Guess what?

Remember when being an official in the Republican party meant that you worked to elect Republicans?

Minnehaha County Vice Chair Jennifer Foss must have inhaled some fumes while bleaching her hair, because she’s taken to her anti-Republican group trying to recruit petition carriers to assist in running an independent for office. AGAINST our Republican candidate.

In a Facebook post which appears to be made by Foss last night:

Endorsing an Independent or a Democrat candidate is literally unheard of from a Republican County Party official, and in the past would have triggered that person’s immediate removal by the executive board, as happened when one endorsed Tom Daschle in one race a number of years ago.

Now here we have the vice-chair of the Republican organization for our state’s largest county actively and openly recruiting petition carriers to run an independent candidate against our set Republican candidate.

Apparently there’s no need for Republicans to worry about Democrats beating our candidates in a race. Because there are Republicans who hate the party that much that they want to beat ourselves.

Real Republican? Sorry, Jennifer. You have certainly shown the world and the Republican party that you don’t know the definition.