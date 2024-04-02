Listen up you Primary Dusty Johnson facebook readers – snitches get stitches! Minnehaha GOP Vice Chair having a moment.

Was it something I wrote?

Minnehaha County Republican Party Vice Chair, and leader of at least one GOP anti-incumbent facebook-based hate squad, Jennifer Foss is apparently upset with me today. And she takes to facebook deciding to bring the “ha ha” into the Minnehaha County GOP.

This crabby Karen vice-chair is demanding that ‘whoever is the SNITCH‘ to deliver a message to “outcasted GOP puppet” me.

Is ‘outcasted‘ a word? I’m not sure that’s proper english. And, if I’m outcasted (sic), I’m not sure exactly how I’m engaged in some sort of puppetry?

You can go ahead and read it for yourself, since it only took her groups’ snitches 2 hours to hand it over to the enemy, and I’m still giggling about it.

I’m sure that this is just going to bring the donors and supporters rolling back in the door for the Minnehaha GOP.

But, what do I know? Alternately being a GOP puppet or not knowing what real Republicans look like, depending on which paragraph we’re reading in her rant.

I’ll let the Vice-Chair be the queen of real Republicans in Minnehaha County, while I worry about actually getting people elected to office.

And guys, keep snitching! But don’t tell Vice Chair Jennifer. Because you all know the old saying – snitches get stitches!