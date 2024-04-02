Was it something I wrote?
Minnehaha County Republican Party Vice Chair, and leader of at least one GOP anti-incumbent facebook-based hate squad, Jennifer Foss is apparently upset with me today. And she takes to facebook deciding to bring the “ha ha” into the Minnehaha County GOP.
This crabby Karen vice-chair is demanding that ‘whoever is the SNITCH‘ to deliver a message to “outcasted GOP puppet” me.
Is ‘outcasted‘ a word? I’m not sure that’s proper english. And, if I’m outcasted (sic), I’m not sure exactly how I’m engaged in some sort of puppetry?
You can go ahead and read it for yourself, since it only took her groups’ snitches 2 hours to hand it over to the enemy, and I’m still giggling about it.
I’m sure that this is just going to bring the donors and supporters rolling back in the door for the Minnehaha GOP.
But, what do I know? Alternately being a GOP puppet or not knowing what real Republicans look like, depending on which paragraph we’re reading in her rant.
I’ll let the Vice-Chair be the queen of real Republicans in Minnehaha County, while I worry about actually getting people elected to office.
And guys, keep snitching! But don’t tell Vice Chair Jennifer. Because you all know the old saying – snitches get stitches!
12 thoughts on “Listen up you Primary Dusty Johnson facebook readers – snitches get stitches! Minnehaha GOP Vice Chair having a moment.”
This is not befitting someone in leadership.
Welcome to the modern GOP. It’s leader is a rapist who likes to cheat on his wives with porn stars and pay them off. What do you expect from these people? They haven’t had good leadership in decades and now the uneducated fascists own the party.
she seems divisive !!!
A backpedal from Jenny that would impress even Coach Lewis!
Blessings and prayers from Crabby Karen. Congrats on that, Pat. That and a $60 Trump Bible is all you need to be a member her version of the GOP.
You should see her yard signs on election day. It’s quite a collection of fringe and deniers.
Pat, you are ticking off the right people. They will fade into history after the next presidential election. Their beliefs will take a bit longer to die with their generation.
I think she actually thinks she’s “doing her job” as GOP Vice-Chair. If this is what the Vice-Chair is supposed to do, imagine if she were Chair! Now isn’t that a terrifying thought?
“Pat, you wouldn’t know what a real Republican looked like if it hit you in the face… Have a blessed day Patty! I will pray for you today.”
This seems familiar. Maybe it was Kathy Bates’ character in the movie Misery.
My mind is overflowing with different things to ponder.
After Jennifer says such disparaging and insulting things against another, when she prays for Pat, what is she praying for? Being eaten by locusts?
Or is it more likely such people don’t really pray?