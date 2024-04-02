Democrat successfully files for Congress for first time since 2018. Dusty Johnson to have November opponent.

Is that a spark of life over at the State Democrat Party?

Because for the first time since 2018 a Democrat successfully filed for Congress, as today the Secretary of State certified Democrat Sheryl Johnson’s petitions to run for the office.

The last Democrat who got on the ballot was in 2018, when Democrat and former Judge Tim Bjorkman got on the ballot, ultimately receiving 36% of the vote after running a lackluster campaign against Dusty Johnson who received over 60%. 6 years and two general elections later, the policy minded Congressman Johnson has been cited by at least one poll as the most popular elected official in the state, and has won national accolades for the quality of his constituent service. Johnson has also managed to build up a war chest he didn’t have to tap over the past two election cycles, and will not be taxed by a primary election.

Not an enviable environment for Sheryl Johnson to run in. But for the Democrats, they’re probably happy that they have someone who is running who could make the ballot.

Small victories.