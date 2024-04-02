January 6 participant and Former US Senate Candidate Mark Mowry files to run for D31 House

Looks like someone is setting his sights a little lower after his last election defeat.

Mark Mowry, who ran against Senator John Thune in the Republican Primary for US Senate in 2022 has apparently set his sights a little lower, and has filed petitions to run in the District 31 House Primary election against incumbent State Representatives Scott Odenbach and Mary Fitzgerald.

Mowry had received 7.2% of the statewide vote against Senator John Thune, who received 72.2% in the 2022 GOP primary.

And lest we all forget, when he got into the race back in 2021, Mowry had some odd justifications on why he had decided to run, and noted that he was a participant at the January 6th rally in Washington DC.

Yes, that rally.:

Spearfish resident and long-time musician Mark Mowry earlier this year filed his candidacy to unseat Sen. John Thune in the 2022 Republican primary election, fueled by the senior senator’s unwillingness to question the validity of the presidential election. Mowry told the Argus Leader in a recent interview that he participated in demonstrations near Capitol Hill the day Congress was set to confirm the results of the Nov. 3 election, three months before deciding to challenge South Dakota’s three-term senator. But he was not part of the riots that broke out and led to protesters storming the Capitol, he said.

No word yet on what platform he intends to run on. But, I have my suspicions…

(And no, the bombing had nothing to do with voting machines.)