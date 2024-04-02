SDGOP notes intent to fight Jungle Primary ballot measure this election

KELOland news posted an article to their website last night with South Dakota Republican Party chair John Wiik, noting that the South Dakota Republican Party is focused on defeating ballot measures this election, including the measure being circulated for a jungle primary; a measure that has seen defeat at the hands of South Dakota voters before, and will likely face strong opposition on attempt number 4, despite being funded by out-of-state interests.

But, not from South Dakota Democrats, who seem unconcerned that they’re going to be relegated to minor party status:

Wiik said if South Dakota voters don’t want to be part of a political party, they won’t be part of the decisions that political party makes, including candidate selection. “If you’re not active and part of the process of a party, then you can’t tell the party how to do its job,” Wiik said. “Find a party you agree with. Find a party that 80% of your values (you) identify with and join that party. You can’t stay independent and tell the parties how to do their jobs. That would be the words I would say for an independent voter right now.” and.. Kirby said too often the Republican primary election is the only election that matters. The Sioux Falls lawyer and well-known businessman said political parties can do what they want, but the state should do what’s best for everyone. and.. The SDDP has not officially taken a public stance on the open primaries ballot measure. During a news conference last year, Democrat Rep. Linda Duba attended in support of South Dakota Open Primaries. She said she’s not concerned if Democrat candidates would be left off November ballots with the top-two primary system.

It’s odd that the state Democrat party wants to be left out of most November elections, along with Independents, Libertarians, etc. But we’ll see how that goes.