KELOland news posted an article to their website last night with South Dakota Republican Party chair John Wiik, noting that the South Dakota Republican Party is focused on defeating ballot measures this election, including the measure being circulated for a jungle primary; a measure that has seen defeat at the hands of South Dakota voters before, and will likely face strong opposition on attempt number 4, despite being funded by out-of-state interests.
But, not from South Dakota Democrats, who seem unconcerned that they’re going to be relegated to minor party status:
Wiik said if South Dakota voters don’t want to be part of a political party, they won’t be part of the decisions that political party makes, including candidate selection.
“If you’re not active and part of the process of a party, then you can’t tell the party how to do its job,” Wiik said. “Find a party you agree with. Find a party that 80% of your values (you) identify with and join that party. You can’t stay independent and tell the parties how to do their jobs. That would be the words I would say for an independent voter right now.”
and..
Kirby said too often the Republican primary election is the only election that matters. The Sioux Falls lawyer and well-known businessman said political parties can do what they want, but the state should do what’s best for everyone.
and..
The SDDP has not officially taken a public stance on the open primaries ballot measure. During a news conference last year, Democrat Rep. Linda Duba attended in support of South Dakota Open Primaries. She said she’s not concerned if Democrat candidates would be left off November ballots with the top-two primary system.
It’s odd that the state Democrat party wants to be left out of most November elections, along with Independents, Libertarians, etc. But we’ll see how that goes.
12 thoughts on “SDGOP notes intent to fight Jungle Primary ballot measure this election”
I think Kirby’s quote of “political parties can do what they want, but the state should do what’s best for everyone” really highlights this issue. It is as a state, allowing everyone to have a say. The problem is (for the extremists), that we have seen the state is more moderate than the republican candidates, which can be seen with the ballot initiatives opposed by the autocratic officials candidates, yet passed by the voters, and then overturned in the autocratic sham courts. If we are going to be an autocracy in the state of SD, we should at least be controlled by the majority. My preference is less government, but since MAGA came along, that is no longer embraced by the “republican” party, so I think this is needed.
There would be no kristi noem in open primaries.
Mickelson would have been the gop nominee.
“Autocratic sham courts”
Some would call them the branch of government that enforces the constitutionality of laws and resolves disputes under the law, but whatever.
Wiik is fighting the good fight. Glad he’s our chairman.
I think his message needs to be that this is a bunch of liberals trying to undo the good work of John Thune, Mike Rounds, Kristi Noem.
I’d discourage him from making this about independents.
Dems might not even nominate a candidate in the general election.
Disparaging 140,000 registered voters by making this about Independents was an enormous gaffe.
This is probably one area where I don’t completely agree with the chair. I think when parties get too deep into fighting ballot measures, it’s a distraction from the core job – winning elections. It’s what caused the downfall of the Democrat Party. They got too far into ballot measures, and it sapped their resolve to be competitive in political races, and they’ve paid the price ever since.
We don’t want to follow their example. By all means, set up a separate committee or a coalition, and work in concert with it. But the party’s #1 job is to put butts in the seats.
I agree with that.
A literal reading of the measure discloses that it would allow ANY candidate to put ANY political party next to the candidate’s name on the ballot. Lie to the voters and say you are a republican, when you are not, have never have been, and have no intent of becoming one.
I guess that is what Jungle Primary means….there are no rules….cheating is fine.
Who comes up with this nonsense?
Perhaps the problem could be rectified by changing the words used to describe non-affiliated voters. We give them too much credit referring to them as “independents.”
They aren’t independent, they are “indecisive,” incapable of making a decision, or we could call them “undecided” which would indicate the expectation of a decision at some point in the future.
Calling them “independents” makes them sound like they stand for something. But it doesn’t mean they stand for anything, it just means they don’t vote in primaries. They don’t show up, and the world is run by the people who show up. They ought to be ashamed of themselves.
What an absolute load of crap. You’ve literally just trashed a huge group of people that focuses on policy over party. Paying attention to nuance isnt bad, you aged dingus.
Absolutely correct Anne, they do nothing for anyone and then they complain because they get crappy government.
They can and do vote in Democratic primaries. That’s kinda the point here.