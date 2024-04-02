Final run of candidate petitions begin; slate should be set shortly.

With the Secretary of State’s office being closed Friday and Monday for the Easter Holiday, today will begin the final run of petitions that we might see arrive after last Tuesday’s snowstorm forced anyone trying to turn in petitions to the SOS on the last day to mail their petitions for office at the last minute. (Hopefully they remembered registered mail, not certified).

I would suspect that this will be the last day for it, so watch the state’s 2024 Primary Election Candidate List closely. It will tell us a lot.

I’ll also be updating, verifying, and color coding my 2024 candidate list, so you can pick out those primary races as well.