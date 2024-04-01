From facebook, Minnehaha County GOP Vice Chair Jennifer Foss is fronting for her group of opponents to Congressman Dusty Johnson. And informing them that their primary candidate, Justin McNeal got dusted in his attempt to get on the ballot:
From facebook, Minnehaha County GOP Vice Chair Jennifer Foss is fronting for her group of opponents to Congressman Dusty Johnson. And informing them that their primary candidate, Justin McNeal got dusted in his attempt to get on the ballot:
One thought on “No foolin’ – Minnehaha GOP Vice Chair fronting for Dusty Opposition, confirms Justin McNeal fell short, Dusty Johnson will not be challenged in Primary”
So, they collected over 530 signatures that were not Republican !!!!!.