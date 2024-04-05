SF City Council Candidate Richard Thomason racking up the endorsements in run-up to election day, with Jamison, Beal, Erickson, Jensen & Mickelson encouraging support.

At-Large Sioux Falls City Council hopeful Richard Thomason has been racking up the endorsements in the run up to next Tuesday’s election.

Earlier this week, Thomason had a mailer featuring his endorsement by State Representative, and long-time City Councilman Greg Jamison…

And today, Thomason continued with endorsements from some of the most popular political figures in the city, with State Rep. Arch Beal, Former City Councilwoman (and future mayor?) Christine Erickson, out-going at-large City Councilman Alex Jensen, and former State Representative Mark Mickelson all throwing their support behind the leading candidate in the race:

Keep watching this race, as it looks as if it could be a winning race for Thomason on April 9th.