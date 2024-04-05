SD Searchlight profiles outgoing Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck and his influence on the legislative process

South Dakota Searchlight has posted a profile of State Senator Lee Schoenbeck, who is in the twilight of his legislative career as he heads off into the sunset after carving out a place for himself as one of South Dakota’s legislative giants, after a career where he was not afraid to lead in the way he saw fit, and to shape policy and lawmaking during his tenure:

The following Monday, back at the Capitol, some Republicans who were upset about Schoenbeck’s verbal attacks blocked him from entering a caucus meeting.

But then something happened: Lawmakers started talking to him about the bill. His outbursts against Republican leaders had emboldened some rank-and-file members.

and..

The episode was an example of Schoenbeck’s unique brand of lawmaking, combining blunt public rhetoric with private maneuvering to get results. His perfection of those tactics made him perhaps the most powerful member of the Legislature during the last several legislative sessions while he served as president pro tempore of the Senate.

Schoenbeck said there’s a simple reason he’s been willing to speak his mind when others were afraid: “I don’t care if I lose an election.”

“That’s the difference,” he said. “That’s it.”