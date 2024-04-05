Becky Drury Announces Bid for District 34 House Seat

Rapid City, SD—Representative Becky Drury proudly announces her election bid for the SD House of Representatives in District 34.

Representative Drury has served two terms in the House, the first as a Representatives of District 32. After a move across town and vacant House seat within her new home’s district, Governor Noem appointed Drury to serve as the District 34 Representative.

“Knowing the move was the right timing for us, I was deeply appreciative of the Governor’s appointment that allowed me to continue in my leadership role as House Majority Whip and serve District 34 for the remainder of the term,” said Drury.

Along with serving as House Majority Whip, Drury’s committee assignments include State Affairs, Military & Veterans Affairs and Chair of Local Government. She continued as an advocate for children as she was the Prime Sponsor in the House for Senate Bill 98. This bill established the admission of evidence in the courtroom of similar crimes in child molestation cases. She also supported SB 187 providing funding for cyber security and HB (?) putting into effect a 4% increase for K12 and Technical Institutions and CSP providers. House Bill 1132 was also a key bill for which Representative Drury was the prime sponsor, beginning a major clean-up of statutes dealing with municipalities at times deleting sections of code that have been obsolete since the 1970’s.

Representative Drury has a record of service to Rapid City that is unmatched. She was elected to the Rapid City Common Council representing Ward One and served as Chair of Legal ad Finance during the 2019-2020 term. She has served on many municipal and private boards and committees throughout her career here in Rapid City. She is most proud of her volunteer work as a board member for Passages—Women’s Transitional Living program and her appointment to the Rapid City Community Relations Committee by Mayor Salamon in February of 2024.

Becky Drury has been a member of Parkview Evangelical Free Church for over 20 years. She and her husband, Neal, owned a small business in Rapid City. Their daughters were raised in Wall and Rapid City. They attended Middle School in Rapid City and continue to reside in the area where they are now also raising their families.