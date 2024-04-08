Gov. Noem Launches Round Three of Freedom Works Here

“Building in America” Ad Invites Homebuilders to Move to South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development launched round three of Freedom Works Here, the most successful workforce recruitment campaign in South Dakota history. Round three launched with the “Building in America” ad, which features Governor Noem as a homebuilder inviting workers to move to South Dakota.

“South Dakota has the blueprint for success. Recently, we led the nation in new homebuilding,” said Governor Noem. “But we’re still growing so fast, we need to hire more builders to keep up.”

Spring represents the time of year when new home construction ramps up – as well as when families who are wrapping up the school year are considering making a move. That makes this the perfect time to launch round three of Freedom Works Here.

In the “Building in America” ad, Governor Noem explains that South Dakota has no state income tax and offers on-the-job apprenticeship training.

Freedom Works Here is the most successful workforce recruitment campaign in South Dakota history. Thousands and thousands of families have already moved to South Dakota, and thousands more are in the process of coming here.

These numbers represent those working directly through the “Freedom Works Here” program. Even more people are finding jobs and moving to South Dakota of their own accord after seeing the ads.

More information about the Freedom Works Here campaign can be found at FreedomWorksHere.com.

