Taking 2 minutes off from making postcards and trouble, as this is hot off of the my e-mail for Minnehaha County Commission candidates ean Karsky and Dan Kippley:
Dean Karsky & Dan Kippley are teaming up to serve Minnehaha County residents by running for Commission.
Dean is the current Commission Chair and is serving his 8th year. With Commissioner Jean Bender declining to seek another term after serving 10 dedicated years, Kippley has determined he will attempt to fill her shoes. He offers the passion, vision & available time to serve. Please join the Karsky & Kippley team to share your priorities. For those able to contribute to the campaign, thank you in advance. Can’t make it, and want to make a difference?
Send checks to: Sioux Empire Better Government Committee, 2712 S 5th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
One thought on “Fundraiser for Minnehaha County Commission candidates Dean Karsky and Dan Kippley on Monday, May 6 at All Day Cafe in Sioux Falls.”
“Better Government” … but re-elect a guy (Karsky) who has already served 8 years on the county commission, after serving 5 more years on the SF city council. Huh??