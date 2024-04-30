Ope! D17 House candidate Robin Schiro in Jail again!

If you recall the chase down the highway and the arrest of Republican District 17 House candidate Robin Schiro from a week or two ago in Union County, it looks like Clay County has caught up with her, because she’s in the Clay County jail this time.

From the Clay County Sheriff listing of inmates:

Schiro, Robin Joyce White Female 64 04/30/2024 Warrant: Arrest warrant W202400121 issued by Clay County, SD (22-11-6 – OBSTRUCTING LAW ENFORCMENT OFFICER); Arrest Date 04/30/2024; Bond – Cash/Surety, $1000.00; Set By Warrant;

Warrant: Arrest warrant W202400121 issued by Clay County, SD (32-33-18.1 – Eluding law enforcement officer as misdemeanor); Arrest Date 04/30/2024; Bond – See First Charge;

I hate it when that happens.