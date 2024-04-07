Forget the normal Republicans, Election truthers don’t like Minnehaha County GOP Chair R. Shawn Tornow, either

Safe to say that most normal Republicans don’t have much in common with the election truthers over at South Dakota Canvassing. But, I think they found something they can all agree on, that Minnehaha County Chairman R. Shawn Tornow is not some to place one’s trust in to lead a cause or a group.

As you’ll note from one of their most recent postings on their website, SD Canvassing is putting the blame squarely on R. Shawn for their most recent loss in court:

Up front, the contract required a retainer with a clause in the contract that no funds were refundable regardless of how much or how little time or expense accrued. That was concerning, as we had donated funds and it was not our money we were spending. The two requirements to sign the contract were: do you believe in Jesus, and do you believe in the Constitution? The answer was yes. The next statement was “don’t you screw us over, because you will be screwing over people from all over the State of South Dakota, not just us.”

and..

After that, R. Shawn Tornow failed to file ANYTHING in our case for NINE MONTHS. NINE MONTHS. A brief was due within 30 days. From the contract:

Does a competent lawyer forget legal procedure after approx. 30 years of practice? Does a competent lawyer stall and lie by saying “I can’t control the judge’s schedule” when questioned on a weekly basis as to when we were going to file a brief?

Things seemed to be going well until the Judge said the magic words above, and the malpractice ensued. Nine months went by and then we received an emergent phone call from Tornow saying that he was immediately “retiring” and that he could no longer practice law because he “turned in his bar card.” Well, we know many a retired lawyer who still has their bar card, but may be on inactive status. That is not the first thing you do when you “retire.”

We were left with a hearing scheduled for May 11, 2023, in which Steve Haugaard returned from vacation early and stepped in to help us because we were left without a lawyer. Our naivety of legal process and trust for Tornow left us with a case dismissed with prejudice for failure to file a brief, upon which we relied on Tornow for COMPETENT legal counsel, and none of the evidence, that we had patiently waited to present, on the record. A true an utter disappointment. But don’t take our word for it, read the court transcript HERE.

and..

Now the really great part in all of this is we never said anything about Tornow for unity’s sake. Before we knew he had screwed us over, he was elected the Chair of the Minnehaha GOP with grassroots support. Do you think Tornow would have been elected Chair if the grassroots had known he cheated four women patriots (and all from the immediate area) out of their money and sound legal counsel?

The Minnehaha GOP has since disintegrated into a toxic mess of factions that hate each other, and an attempt by some to remove Tornow as the Chair. Our group had NOTHING to do with that. Nothing. We certainly could have, but we kept our mouths shut.