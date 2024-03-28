AMBER HULSE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL RNC COMMITTEEWOMAN, RECEIVES KEY ENDORSEMENTS
[Hot Springs, South Dakota, March 28] – Amber Hulse, a budding election law attorney and dedicated advocate for conservative values, has officially announced her candidacy for the position of National Committeewoman for the Republican National Committee (RNC) representing South Dakota. With a steadfast commitment to the principles that make America great, Hulse enters the race poised to bring a fresh perspective and proven leadership to the forefront of Republican politics.
In a strategic move reflecting her unwavering dedication to party unity, Hulse’s announcement comes as Denise Maher, the previous candidate, has stepped aside from the race and offered her full endorsement to Hulse. Maher’s decision underscores Hulse’s ability to gain broad support within the Republican community.
Moreover, Hulse’s candidacy has garnered significant momentum with endorsements from prominent figures within the GOP. Notably, Harmeet Dhillon, esteemed attorney, and legal advisor to President Trump, currently serving as California’s National Committeewoman, has thrown her support behind Hulse’s campaign. Dhillon remarked,
“Amber Hulse epitomizes the dynamic leadership the GOP needs – astute and dedicated in upholding the rule of law. As a bright, future election lawyer, she not only embodies the vibrant future of our party and nation, but also possesses a deep understanding of the challenges facing our party. Her tenure in the Trump White House, coupled with her impressive credentials as a Georgetown Law graduate, and her service as a law clerk on the Senate Judiciary Committee for Josh Hawley and Governor Kristi Noem, uniquely position her as the ideal candidate for the position of National Committeewoman. I enthusiastically endorse her candidacy and am eager work alongside her and witness the transformative impact she will undoubtedly bring to the RNC.”
Additionally, Turning Point Action, the leading conservative youth organization, has endorsed Hulse’s candidacy, recognizing her as a champion for the next generation of Republican leaders.
In response to the outpouring of support, Hulse expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, stating, “I am humbled by the overwhelming support I have received from my fellow Republicans. As South Dakota’s next National Committeewoman, I am committed to amplifying the voices of South Dakota Republicans and advancing our shared conservative values within the RNC.”
With a track record of success and a vision for a stronger, more unified Republican Party, Amber Hulse stands ready to represent South Dakota with integrity, dedication, and firm commitment to conservative principles.
For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: [email protected]
###
25 thoughts on “Amber Hulse announces candidacy for South Dakota National RNC Committeewoman, Receives Key Endorsements”
WOW!! With national connections like those, Amber can actually do something for South Dakota in the National Committeewoman role!
“Key”
Has Harmeet ever been to South Dakota?
Does it matter? She won the 9-0 case at the Supreme Court for Trump. Obviously fighting the good fight.
And that applies to the first comment how? How does she know what’s best for SD?
Amber was born and raised in South Dakota. Having major national figures know and like her is a great sign that she’ll actually be able to get something done for South Dakota.
Amber would be fantastic! She’s young, full of energy and fresh ideas!
I enthusiastically support her! Amber is a fresh face for our party. I visited with her at length last month, was very impressed and encouraged her to in my place for National Committee woman. She is exactly what we need representing our party at the national level. Her energy, enthusiasm for conservative principles and professionalism is perfect for this important job. Good luck Amber, I am with all the way!
I don’t think RNC members are supposed to endorse candidates.
Pretty sure that’s true. Unfortunately, the current SD Nat’l Committeewoman did just that in a large room full of people, for the other candidate.
Correct.
WAAHH WAAHH WAAHH ! I’m so sick of Whinny, people. Simple do BETTER, she went out and sought the endorsement, she took the initiative. Sounds like a winner and a young gal that is a ROCKSTAR…. I would say to any other D30 candidate, better start working hard because she is a freight train, and that train is coming down the tracks.
“Legal advisor to Trump” sounds like an anti-endorsement.
Does she not think she will beat JFM in the 3 way race?
She CAN and WILL likely do BOTH.
But who will represent the wackadoodles from that district if Amber is elected?
Ms. Hulse is not insaner than Ms. JFM, but she isn’t quite a common sense conservative, either. JFM will start to lash out, like a rabid bunny cornered in a garage so don’t count her out just yet. Ms. JFM has soft bunny eyes, but the heart of a weasel.
It looks like she’s very serious about a career in politics.
Turning Point Action? Charlie Kirk? Seriously? The guy that said he was wary of being a passenger of an airplane if the pilot was black questioning if he or she was qualified?
Racist comments in today’s Trump Party. Amber Turning Point? Really?
That’s the Republican Party in 2024. Like it or leave it!
Her opponent has actually appeared on Lindell TV. That’s a deal-breaker right there
Amen!!
It makes perfect sense for SD to be represented at the national level by a common sense, conservative, West River girl. Growing up in SD and choosing to become an election lawyer because of her interest in election integrity goes hand in hand with serving as a SD Citizen Legislator. She could be earning $300,000 to $400,000 as a lawyer in DC if she wanted to, but she’s choosing to use her gifts and talents here in South Dakota. And the bonus is she helps represent the youth in our state and gives the elders a fresh, new perspective. Best wishes to you, Amber for putting yourself out there for your district and ‘real’ SD representation at the RNC!
Has she graduated yet?
Yes — she has graduated law school and has been hired to work on Trump’s legal team.
Has anyone asked her if she thinks the election was stolen? I am thinking her use of “election law” attorney is to attract the loons, but I’d happily have her correct me. She has potential if she distances herself from the crazies.