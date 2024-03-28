AMBER HULSE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL RNC COMMITTEEWOMAN, RECEIVES KEY ENDORSEMENTS

[Hot Springs, South Dakota, March 28] – Amber Hulse, a budding election law attorney and dedicated advocate for conservative values, has officially announced her candidacy for the position of National Committeewoman for the Republican National Committee (RNC) representing South Dakota. With a steadfast commitment to the principles that make America great, Hulse enters the race poised to bring a fresh perspective and proven leadership to the forefront of Republican politics.

In a strategic move reflecting her unwavering dedication to party unity, Hulse’s announcement comes as Denise Maher, the previous candidate, has stepped aside from the race and offered her full endorsement to Hulse. Maher’s decision underscores Hulse’s ability to gain broad support within the Republican community.

Moreover, Hulse’s candidacy has garnered significant momentum with endorsements from prominent figures within the GOP. Notably, Harmeet Dhillon, esteemed attorney, and legal advisor to President Trump, currently serving as California’s National Committeewoman, has thrown her support behind Hulse’s campaign. Dhillon remarked,

“Amber Hulse epitomizes the dynamic leadership the GOP needs – astute and dedicated in upholding the rule of law. As a bright, future election lawyer, she not only embodies the vibrant future of our party and nation, but also possesses a deep understanding of the challenges facing our party. Her tenure in the Trump White House, coupled with her impressive credentials as a Georgetown Law graduate, and her service as a law clerk on the Senate Judiciary Committee for Josh Hawley and Governor Kristi Noem, uniquely position her as the ideal candidate for the position of National Committeewoman. I enthusiastically endorse her candidacy and am eager work alongside her and witness the transformative impact she will undoubtedly bring to the RNC.”

Additionally, Turning Point Action, the leading conservative youth organization, has endorsed Hulse’s candidacy, recognizing her as a champion for the next generation of Republican leaders.

In response to the outpouring of support, Hulse expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, stating, “I am humbled by the overwhelming support I have received from my fellow Republicans. As South Dakota’s next National Committeewoman, I am committed to amplifying the voices of South Dakota Republicans and advancing our shared conservative values within the RNC.”

With a track record of success and a vision for a stronger, more unified Republican Party, Amber Hulse stands ready to represent South Dakota with integrity, dedication, and firm commitment to conservative principles.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: [email protected]

