Hillary Clinton Donor Liz May’s “Conservative Principles PAC” posting long list of candidates she’s supporting financially with ads on facebook

The political action committee helmed by Hillary Clinton donor and former congressional candidate Liz May – the Conservative Principles PAC – is busy pumping out advertisements on facebook in 30 state legislative primary contests across South Dakota, trying to curry favor among her people against others running, in what many might view as the list of candidates comprising the hard right in South Dakota, with many of them running against incumbent House and Senate members:

You can view the full list here.

Who all is being supported by Liz May’s political action committee (if the photos are too small)?

Chris Reder (D1 House)

Logan Manhart (D1 House)

Dylan Jordan (D4 House)

Vanessa Namken (D4 House)

Josephine Garcia (D5 House)

Aaron Aylward (D6 House)

Wendi Hogan (D6 House)

Jeff Struwe (D7 House)

Matt Wagner (D8 House)

Joy Hohn (D9 Senate)

Tesa Schwans (D9 House)

Bethany Soye (D9 House)

John Kunnari (D11 House)

Manny Steele (D12 House)

John Hughes (D13 House)

Tony Kayser (D14 House)

Kevin Jensen (D16 Senate)

Karla Lems (D16 House)

Jeff Church (D17 Senate)

Julie Auch (D18 House)

Lee Qualm (D21 House ) – Watch your wallet.

Tom Pischke (D25 Senate)

Travis Ismay – (D28B House)

Sam Marty (D28 Senate)

Kathy Rice (D29 House)

Matt Smith (D30 House)

Mark Mowry (D31 House)

Heather Baxter (D34 House)

Greg Blanc (D35 Senate); and

Scott Odenbach (D31 House) who has a different ad under the PAC banner.

It’s a long list of candidates that Hillary Clinton donor May is using her Political Action Committee to pump up their campaign efforts, trying to be the king-maker.

Where’s all the Liz PAC cash coming from? In the past, she has put money into the PAC alongside Odenbach’s Liberty Tree PAC transferring $15k cash over, which we might assume is the reason he gets a more personally branded advertisement.

There are a lot of these candidates that are going to fall short in their efforts, as many represent the bottom of the barrel. Do Odenbach and May really expect that Mark Mowry is going to take out his District-mate Mary Fitzgerald? Or Manny Steele is going to somehow dodder past Amber Arlint and Greg Jamison in the D12 House race? Probably not.

But it begs watching to see what other investments they make into these campaigns this election season.