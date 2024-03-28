Looks like Senator Pischke can afford to update that child support now. Pischke Real Estate Holdings company left out of financial disclosures.

Boy.. with all this time on my hands now that I’m not doing the Republican party newsletter, I find myself exploring topics I never really had time for. You know, idle hands are the devil’s workshop. So I try to make productive use of my downtime.

Remember the story when Tom Pischke complained that he had some real issues with the amount of child support he was paying when it was proposed to raise the amount his children receive for food and living expenses? From KELOland in 2022:

Representative Tom Pischke, R-Dell Rapids, fought against the changes. “The non-custodial parents are already having a hard time paying,” he said. Pischke currently pays about $1,200 for three children, he said, and his payment would go up about $300 under the new schedule. “That’s going to hurt me personally,” he said, his voice cracking.

Read that story here.

From the sounds of things, Poor Tom was financially strapped. Thankfully since then, it appears that his fortunes have turned around as just a few months ago, he was singing the grammatically incorrect praises of his real estate agent as he dropped a bunch of cash on a 4-plex apartment complex:

And it wasn’t just a small rental. “Poor” Tom dropped about $300,000. And in case you were interested, here is the commercial property he found to spend his money on:

If you want to see a picture of it, you can find it on Zillow at this link.

Interesting that poor, destitute Tom who couldn’t afford $300 for his children’s welfare in that 2022 story is now a real estate mogul. I guess I never realized that, because his last statement of financial interest as an elected official – an official document filed with the state – never brought it up.

And in fact, on his statement of financial interest that was just filed this last week as a candidate… it’s still not disclosed:

If you go looking, despite the fact he skipped that whole apartment complex stuff on his financial disclosure form, Tom has his name on an LLC filed with the South Dakota Secretary of State, which has been around since September of 2022 – three months before he filed the first form above. And where on the form it talks about income if his family controls more than 10% of the stock, they control 100% of it. So depending on what came in from it, there’s a good possibility his Real Estate Holding Company should have been on there.

On the Secretary of State’s website, you can pull up the documents for “Berkley Property, LLC.”

Berkley LLC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Kind of interesting this corporation has been around this long, but never mentioned, despite Tom being required to file financial disclosures in case he might have a conflict of interest.

So, despite the poverty he professed in 2022, Tom seems to have had enough money to start buying up apartment buildings. And maybe fudging about disclosing that fact. We’ll have to keep watching, and see what else he might not be 100% accurate on when he brings it up.

I know I’ve got the time on my hands to do some fact checking.