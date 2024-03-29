Wendy Kloeppner Announces Re-Election Campaign for Lake County State’s Attorney
Madison, SD – Wendy Kloeppner announced today her intention to run for re-election as the Lake County State’s Attorney in the Republican Primary. Kloeppner was appointed as Lake County State’s Attorney in February 2018, and was subsequently elected to the post later that year and again in 2020, where she currently serves.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the Lake County State’s Attorney since 2018. As the chief prosecutor for Lake County, I am committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens in our community by rigorously prosecuting crimes and safeguarding children from harm.
As your State’s Attorney, I have been dedicated to making the most serious offenders accountable to their victims and our community at large for their actions. We are all safer when those who use illegal drugs, drive intoxicated or seek to hurt our children are off the streets. I am committed to keeping Lake County a safe place to live, while responsibly using the resources given to me by the County Commission.” – Wendy Kloeppner, Lake County State’s Attorney.
Kloeppner’s law enforcement experience includes:
- Lake County State’s Attorney (2018-present)
- Hughes County State’s Attorney (2013-2018)
- Hughes County Deputy State’s Attorney (2009-2013)
- Meade County Deputy State’s Attorney (2007-2009)
- Butte County Interim State’s Attorney and Deputy State’s Attorney (2003-2007)
- Board Member, South Dakota State’s Attorney Association (2014 – 2016), (2018 – 2019), (2021 – 2024)
- Advisory Board, University of South Dakota Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment (2016-to present)
- South Dakota Unified Judicial System Committee on Indigent Defense – (2015-2019)
- Member, South Dakota Legislature House Bill 1064 – Indigent Legal Services Task Force, appointed by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley (March-October 2023)
- Member, South Dakota Open Meetings Commission, appointed by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley (January 2024-present)
“My commitment to prosecuting crime and protecting children in Lake County has been proven by my actions, not just my words. If re-elected, I will continue to work tirelessly to speak for those victims who cannot, and to ensure Lake County remains a safe place to work, go to school and raise your family.” – Wendy Kloeppner, Lake County State’s Attorney.
Kloeppner is a graduate of Bemidji State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Writing, with a minor in Business Administration. She received her law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law. After Law School, Kloeppner served as a law clerk for Justice John K. Konenkamp (retired) of the South Dakota Supreme Court. She began her career in law enforcement in 2003 as Deputy State’s Attorney in Butte County. She has worked as a Deputy State’s Attorney in Meade and Hughes County. In 2013, Kloeppner was appointed State’s Attorney for Hughes County, winning re-election in 2014 and 2016. In 2018, Kloeppner was appointed Lake County State’s Attorney and was elected in that same year, and again in 2020. In addition to being a member of the South Dakota bar, she is also a member of the bar of the United States Supreme Court.
Kloeppner enjoys the outdoors and can usually be found working on landscaping projects in her yard. When she is not outdoors, she enjoys reading, especially mysteries and true crime books.
3 thoughts on “Wendy Kloeppner Announces Re-Election Campaign for Lake County State’s Attorney”
Wendy is a career prosecutor who has dedicated her life to the pursuit of justice. Her ethics are beyond reproach and her sensible handling of prosecutions have efficiently brought justice to the matters she has prosecuted.
If you haven’t “heard” much from her that’s a good thing. She’s been busy doing the people’s work and not creating distractions.
First off, anyone that doesn’t put their name behind their comment doesn’t believe enough in what they’re saying. So sensible justice isn’t so sensible.
Second, I know that I will always receive backlash until the end of time, so say what you want but obviously I’m passionate enough to speak about this topic being so closely related to it for 4 1/2 years, knowing I’ll take a few jabs from the cheap seats.
During my time serving as a Law Enforcement Officer (full time) in Madison I worked closely with Kloeppner. Or one would think I should have. Wendy for the most part walled herself off inside her office, rarely taking the opinions of Law Enforcement officers that worked the cases directly. Over 3 years I was on the day shift and can’t recall a moment I saw her in our office.
Multiple cases, multiple being an understatement, involve the same criminal each and every time. There is absolutely no teeth behind Wendy time and time again seeking the easy road and looking for the PR bond, allowing the same criminals to re offend. It’s absolutely frustrating and one of the reasons I was done working full time.
I never was asked to meet with Wendy before any case.
Multiple times would I arrive to the court room 30 min early, to only watch a plea deal get made in front of my eyes and then told to go home. Absolutely frustrating, and I made this clear many times. Our time was not important to her.
I’ve watched bond from a judge be set for felony crimes, to only then see Wendy argue for PR bond (meaning they could be realized without any bond being paid). Why as a states attorney are you arguing for the defendant?
The only good thing I will say is, that I could call at any hour and she would pick up her personal phone to answer my questions. She would sound appreciative, in agreement, and hard charging to pursue a case in that moment. That would soon default to the above stated.
Always the deal to be sought. Hard on crime? The only people voting for her are the criminals she defends.
Mathew Wollmann
The truth is that many prosecutors prefer not to try cases. They want to cut deals. Busy for sure. But also a reluctance to go to trial.
We are far better off than the liberal cities, but we also have softened on crime and criminals ever since Pew came in and convinced the Legislature to ‘reform’ our laws. We continue to let the worse reoffend and offer them deals every time.