Wendy Kloeppner Announces Re-Election Campaign for Lake County State’s Attorney

Madison, SD – Wendy Kloeppner announced today her intention to run for re-election as the Lake County State’s Attorney in the Republican Primary. Kloeppner was appointed as Lake County State’s Attorney in February 2018, and was subsequently elected to the post later that year and again in 2020, where she currently serves.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the Lake County State’s Attorney since 2018. As the chief prosecutor for Lake County, I am committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens in our community by rigorously prosecuting crimes and safeguarding children from harm.

As your State’s Attorney, I have been dedicated to making the most serious offenders accountable to their victims and our community at large for their actions. We are all safer when those who use illegal drugs, drive intoxicated or seek to hurt our children are off the streets. I am committed to keeping Lake County a safe place to live, while responsibly using the resources given to me by the County Commission.” – Wendy Kloeppner, Lake County State’s Attorney.

Kloeppner’s law enforcement experience includes:

Lake County State’s Attorney (2018-present)

Hughes County State’s Attorney (2013-2018)

Hughes County Deputy State’s Attorney (2009-2013)

Meade County Deputy State’s Attorney (2007-2009)

Butte County Interim State’s Attorney and Deputy State’s Attorney (2003-2007)

Board Member, South Dakota State’s Attorney Association (2014 – 2016), (2018 – 2019), (2021 – 2024)

Advisory Board, University of South Dakota Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment (2016-to present)

South Dakota Unified Judicial System Committee on Indigent Defense – (2015-2019)

Member, South Dakota Legislature House Bill 1064 – Indigent Legal Services Task Force, appointed by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley (March-October 2023)

Member, South Dakota Open Meetings Commission, appointed by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley (January 2024-present)

“My commitment to prosecuting crime and protecting children in Lake County has been proven by my actions, not just my words. If re-elected, I will continue to work tirelessly to speak for those victims who cannot, and to ensure Lake County remains a safe place to work, go to school and raise your family.” – Wendy Kloeppner, Lake County State’s Attorney.

Kloeppner is a graduate of Bemidji State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Writing, with a minor in Business Administration. She received her law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law. After Law School, Kloeppner served as a law clerk for Justice John K. Konenkamp (retired) of the South Dakota Supreme Court. She began her career in law enforcement in 2003 as Deputy State’s Attorney in Butte County. She has worked as a Deputy State’s Attorney in Meade and Hughes County. In 2013, Kloeppner was appointed State’s Attorney for Hughes County, winning re-election in 2014 and 2016. In 2018, Kloeppner was appointed Lake County State’s Attorney and was elected in that same year, and again in 2020. In addition to being a member of the South Dakota bar, she is also a member of the bar of the United States Supreme Court.

Kloeppner enjoys the outdoors and can usually be found working on landscaping projects in her yard. When she is not outdoors, she enjoys reading, especially mysteries and true crime books.