Haters of GOP officeholders reporting Justin McNeal, Chris Sanders failed to make primary ballot

I don’t want to say I told you so.. but I told you so.

On the eve of the “transgender day of visibility”… er, Easter, a facebook group, the so-called South Dakota Grassroots Conservatives, an organization which recruited people to run against incumbent Republicans last election – and is still attacking incumbents – is having a public freak out tonight and howling to their followers that neither Justin McNeal, who has been Republican for about 2 months, nor the even wackier Chris Sanders, made the ballot for the 2024 South Dakota Republican Primary for Congress.

According to their reports:

I kind of doubt that GOP troll Julie Korth is privy to any conversations that the Congressman may or may not have, especially considering she’s one of the driving forces behind this anti-GOP officeholder group.

But it would be breaking news that Justin McNeal failed to get on the ballot, due to a failure to get petition signatures from Republicans. But not terribly surprising, since he only became Republican in the middle of January.

Here’s more from the anti-GOP Officeholder group:

Interesting that Minnehaha County GOP Vice Chair Jennifer Foss seems to be so involved in trying to find challengers to incumbent Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson. I thought that was against the rules for GOP County Officers?

Chris Sanders not making the ballot wasn’t surprising, since his effort seemed like a clown car to start. But then again, neither was McNeal not making the ballot.

Signature collection is not as easy as a lot of people tend to think it is. I’ve been around the block a couple of times, and every once in a while involved with getting statewide signatures.

I can safely say that sometimes getting the petitions back, witnessed, notarized properly, and sent in can get down to the wire and problematic.

But don’t just take my word for it – ask Annette Bosworth, or Clayton Walker.