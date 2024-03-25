Another update from the “Chris Sanders for Congress” campaign

@SoDakCampaigns

There is just so much wrong with this facebook post from the cringeworthy Chris Sanders campaign, I couldn’t help but laugh.

Not the least of which is the fact he’s telling people to print and circulate a petition without a valid Declaration of Candidacy.

I mean, you can “feel free to print these out and gather signatures for Chris Sanders campaign for US Congress in South Dakota 2024” as he asks.

But they’re not going to accomplish anything.

There’s that whole part with state laws, and that notarization thing on petitions..

Is he going to fill out those parts afterwards? I mean, what could go wrong?

