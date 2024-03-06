Republican Christopher Sanders files paperwork for Congress, launches cringeworthy website

It must be the day for candidates who won’t get on the ballot. First, Democrat Sheryl Johnson launched a campaign in Sioux Falls running for Congress from the hard left. And now this afternoon comes a new Republican in the congressional race from.. well, it seems like outer space once you start digging into it.

A Christopher Sanders from out west has filed paperwork to run for Congress, joining Justin McNeal and Patrick Schubert among the peanut gallery of candidates who have declared that they want to challenge incumbent Congressman Johnson in the Republican Primary:

Sanders FEC Filings by Pat Powers on Scribd

This candidacy comes even farther out of the blue than the Democrat challenger’s announcement did today with the filing of the “Sanders for South Dakota” committee paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission. I had never heard of this Christopher Sanders character, but in doing a web search, there is a website out there apparently that he has set up for the campaign:

On the campaign website, Sanders claims endorsements from several figures, including noting the poker playing crop insurance agent & major Taffy Howard donor Luke Blindert as his “Sioux Falls Campaign Coordinator.”

Of course, he also claims the endorsement of some guy as his MAGA Fashion designer and quotes him as saying that he “will help Chris win for the State of South Dakota just like I helped Congresswoman Lauren Boebert in Colorado, through style and fashion.” Not sure I know a lot of Congressional candidates in the state who use a MAGA fashion designer. Maybe this is a new thing? I especially noted the endorsement of Frank Dux, a man who was portrayed by Jean Claude Van Damme in the movie Bloodsport.

The campaign notes that it has offices located at 500 East Blvd in Rapid City in Suite 1402. Which must be staffed by very tiny people, since that’s the address of the post office, and 1402 would be a PO Box. If you dig further into his website, Sanders also claims “Together he has a published a book called “The Convenient Solution” and “Sustainable Freedom” where he introduced Elon Musk to the world some 20 years ago.“

You know, it’s a free country and all, but this is some seriously off-the-wall stuff, which we would not have discovered if he hadn’t filed FEC paperwork.

Maybe it’s just me, but I have the sneaking suspicion that this might be another new candidate who won’t get on the ballot.

Stay tuned.