Taffy Howard for Congress’ first FEC Report: $86.5k raised, $14k spent, 72.6k Cash on hand.

Taffy Howard got her first FEC Report in…

Taffy Howard 2021 3q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

$86.523.18 raised against $13,922.22 spent. Leaving her $72600.96 cash on hand.

And apparently Taffy is big with the Assman family, as their donations comprised roughly $50,000 of that total, with poker playing insurance agent Luke Blindert adding another $5800 to the kitty, as well as Texans Dan Kreamer & his wife kicking in another $5800.

Who got Taffy’s money? Looks like Jordan Mason & the Lautenschlagers tag teamed to drain taffy’s coffers of $1000 for Consulting for Jordan’s Lunch Collective, and the Lautenschlager’s Red Mountain Direct took $6792 out of the campaign purse.