Taffy Howard got her first FEC Report in…
Taffy Howard 2021 3q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd
$86.523.18 raised against $13,922.22 spent. Leaving her $72600.96 cash on hand.
And apparently Taffy is big with the Assman family, as their donations comprised roughly $50,000 of that total, with poker playing insurance agent Luke Blindert adding another $5800 to the kitty, as well as Texans Dan Kreamer & his wife kicking in another $5800.
Who got Taffy’s money? Looks like Jordan Mason & the Lautenschlagers tag teamed to drain taffy’s coffers of $1000 for Consulting for Jordan’s Lunch Collective, and the Lautenschlager’s Red Mountain Direct took $6792 out of the campaign purse.
33 thoughts on “Taffy Howard for Congress’ first FEC Report: $86.5k raised, $14k spent, 72.6k Cash on hand.”
WOW — lot more impressive than I would have thought.
Did Borglum or Mays ever raise this much?
Dusty Johnson is very beatable on merit.
Can his ground game out-pace being terribly misinformed on important issues?
I think that, more than anything else, Johnson’s team failed him on policy analysis by not popping the information bubble.
Impressive? This is far, far less support than I might have guessed. It’s basically one family with a bunch of money maxing out for the primary AND the general election. She can’t use some of those donations until after next June.
David Omdahl
Tom Brunner
Steve Livermont
A few former legislators contributed.
Very limited donor support. The consultants will burn up her primary funds before she even turns a wheel.
Assman
http://dakotawarcollege.com/congressman-dusty-johnsons-3q-fec-report-219k-raised-43-5k-spent-and-1-7-million-cash-on-hand/
Taffy’s supporters can read it and weep.
With friends like that, I am all in for Dusty.
Naturally u have poor character judgment if u can’t tell dusty is full of shit just by listening to him talk
Luke u made a bad bet on Taffy.
You think political contributions are a bet? For me, they are a vote of conscience.
“He will be a good leader” (obviously) does not follow from “he made the most munny”.
I mean, come on Pooh Bear!
All of the people that contributed to Thune will always have their name attached to what he did when the country was on the line.
I’m not sure why someone would not start a letter writing campaign to all of Thune and Johnson’s supporters asking them why they hate America.
I don’t feel people who support Taffy Howard will have that same buyer’s remorse.
Hey, I have an ocean front property in Arizona I’ll sell you .. and I promise it will never whip votes against America’s brand; election integrity.
Bruce Whalen could raise a million bucks. That doesn’t matter. What matters – and you know this – is does he have a mind of his own in office, and will he keep the social contract he made with voters and supporters to defend America?
I’m not getting the impression that Mr. Blindert’s judgement is something I care to trust.
Nice try but I’m a world class drinker and gambler, a man’s man who always calls a spade a spade
Oh, we can all see you are a gambler. Calling yourself a man’s man is cringe on a high level.
And a man who is not afraid to Blog under his own name!
Good work!
Do people who say they’re a gambler look in the mirror at night and imagine themselves as Kenny Rogers?
Is someone really a man’s man when they have to declare it on a blog? Cause I’m not getting a manly feel about this conversation.
Shut up powers
Oooh, an edgelord too!
Despite what you might think, I have better things to do than comment when people make silly statements.
“Washington is full of corrupt career politicians, bought and paid for, I’ll change the corrupt system, blah, blah, blah”
Another gasbag blathering talking points to get noticed while she sells out to a few deep-pocketed donors.
Keep it on topic please. (And the topic isn’t about declaring your manhood.)
But I want to know if he’s a man’s man like Steven Segal?
Nearly 1/3 of Johnson’s campaign contributions came from “other…” in 2020.
What does that mean?
Nearly half a million bucks.
I think it’s great he is the giant, and Howard is the lowly sling swinger.
Makes a better story.
When people like Howard and Whalen can win against Johnson and Thune, I’ll feel like our country has done some healing.
How bout u keep me off your page and and don’t Google me when all I do is make a standard donation u freak. like I wanna be associated with anyone who doesn’t know you’re a weasel
Luke – and I presume this is Luke, since your web address is the same – I didn’t need to google you, your donation is extremely public information, and your donation isn’t terribly standard.
And I can’t help it if your comments aren’t very flattering.
2/3 of her money comes from one family?
$50,000 from one family?
I’ve never seen that before.
So let ppl look it up if they want, you don’t need to write about it. And you are obviously lying about looking me up since the filing says “farmer”. Such a weasel
I work in insurance, and I didn’t realize you were trying to keep it a secret. My apologies if I shattered your image about being a world class drinker and manly man.
He can write about whatever he wants, it’s his blog.
She’s a strong competitor, but Dusty will win by a landslide again. I hope when that happens the right fringe can finally accept that they are not the future of the party, get back on board and stop wasting people’s money!
It is Kraemer, not Kreamer.