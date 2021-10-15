Congressman Dusty Johnson’s 3q FEC Report: $219k raised, $43.5k Spent, and $1.7 Million Cash on Hand

Boom. Hours after congressional challenger Taffy Howard filed her first FEC Report, Congressman Dusty Johnson more than doubled that haul with dozens more donors, and is left with over twenty times more cash on hand than his challenger.

Dusty Johnson 2021 3q by Pat Powers on Scribd

Congressman Dusty Johnson posted $219,020.01 raised against $43,516.89 in expenses. Leaving him a massive cash advantage of $1,713,182.55, over 23 times as much as Taffy has sitting in the bank.

And to his advantage, Dusty’s money isn’t primarily from one family, but from a broad base of donors including State Rep. Arch Beal, Former Ag Secretary Walt Bones, former State Rep. Deb Fischer-Clemens, State Senator Jean Hunhoff, former State Senator Al Kurtenbach, Former State Rep. Matt McCaulley, State Rep. John Mills, Regent & Former State Rep. Jeff Partridge, State Rep. Sue Peterson, State Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, and a number of our state’s captains of commerce.

Plus, I don’t believe most of his donors have maxed out as Howard’s donors have.