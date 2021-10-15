Boom. Hours after congressional challenger Taffy Howard filed her first FEC Report, Congressman Dusty Johnson more than doubled that haul with dozens more donors, and is left with over twenty times more cash on hand than his challenger.
Dusty Johnson 2021 3q by Pat Powers on Scribd
Congressman Dusty Johnson posted $219,020.01 raised against $43,516.89 in expenses. Leaving him a massive cash advantage of $1,713,182.55, over 23 times as much as Taffy has sitting in the bank.
And to his advantage, Dusty’s money isn’t primarily from one family, but from a broad base of donors including State Rep. Arch Beal, Former Ag Secretary Walt Bones, former State Rep. Deb Fischer-Clemens, State Senator Jean Hunhoff, former State Senator Al Kurtenbach, Former State Rep. Matt McCaulley, State Rep. John Mills, Regent & Former State Rep. Jeff Partridge, State Rep. Sue Peterson, State Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, and a number of our state’s captains of commerce.
Plus, I don’t believe most of his donors have maxed out as Howard’s donors have.
4 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson’s 3q FEC Report: $219k raised, $43.5k Spent, and $1.7 Million Cash on Hand”
Too bad Mr. Johnson can’t spend that to help America first patriots get out of their torturous DC prisons.
Or help Americans get out from beneath mass surveillance.
Or assist them in acquiring adequate micronutrients for optimal health.
Or .. 🙂
I’m failing to see the logical connection between money raised and duty served.
Don’t the unenlightened often miss the connection between money and value?
Isn’t that why we say “net worth” is the best measure of a person’s wealth; hard assets, intellectual property, relationships with other people and their respect earned through actions?
Sincerely,
John
“America first patriots?”
I think you do not know what that term means.
What is it like smoking weed all day?
Talked w/our congressman last evening at a Huron get-together. Always informative and honest. Glad he’s representing South Dakota.