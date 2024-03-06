Lawrence County facing dilemma of initiated measure petition filed that potentially violates federal law

The Black Hills Pioneer has a story on their website today on how Lawrence County, and potentially up to 26 counties are facing a headache of initiated measures at the county level that experienced election lawyer Sara Frankenstein believes stand in direct violation of federal law, and will give cause of action for the ACLU and others to bring suit against Lawrence county and other counties who would if the initiated measure would pass in this or other counties:

She said South Dakota Canvassing does not seem to understand why the machine exists as required by the Help America Vote Act.

These specific machines are designed to help people with disabilities vote independently.

and..

“Who in the world would be against that,” Frankenstein asked. “Who would be against helping disabled people vote? I don’t think these folks realize that when they put number three on a petition, that says electronic voting devices of any kind are prohibited.”

She said the Help America Vote Act requires one of those electronic devices to be in every polling place for every federal election. “So, if your ballot has a federal election on it, those have to be in the polling place,” she said. “So, the problem with the petition, there could be others, but the one that’s just glaring and obvious for this election lawyer is that number three, there’s no exception made for federal cases … so it outright violates the Help America Vote Act.”

and..

Frankenstein said if that happens, the county will be sued. She said she will get called to defend the county, and she will lose.

“I can’t possibly defend that,” she said. “How could I defend a county ordinance that violates federal statute?”