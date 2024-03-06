Black Hills Forest Resource Association Endorses Rounds-led Legislation to Increase Timber Sales in the Black Hills National Forest

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced that the Black Hills Forest Resource Association has endorsed his Timber Harvesting Restoration Act, legislation that would require the United States Forest Service (USFS) to improve timber sales numbers in the Black Hills National Forest. The Black Hills Forest Resource Association is an organization made up of local businesses, manufacturers and foresters dedicated to improving forest management in the Black Hills National Forest.

“We appreciate this legislation from Senator Rounds which would help the US Forest Service succeed and the communities depending on that success,” said Ben Wudtke, Executive Director of the Black Hills Forest Resource Association. “The US Forest Service has recognized a tremendous need for treating an additional 20 million acres through their Wildfire Crisis Strategy. Recognizing the need is the first step. This legislation is a logical next step that would help better position individual national forests for accomplishing those goals through development of tailored plans where needed.”

“A well-managed forest is a healthy forest,” said Rounds. “The reduction in timber production in the Black Hills not only harms our businesses, but our forest as well. I’m grateful for the support of the Black Hills Forest Resource Association and look forward to working with them to restore our timber production in the Black Hills.”

Click HERE for more information on the Timber Harvesting Restoration Act.

