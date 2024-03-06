Thune Introduces South Dakota Judicial Nominees at Confirmation Hearing
“I believe both of these nominees have the character and impartiality to serve lifetime appointments on the federal bench.”
WASHINGTON —U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today introduced Eric Schulte and Judge Camela Theeler, nominees to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota, during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on their nominations. Watch the full nomination hearing here.
Sort of amusing. In the day, the unspoken pledge of any nominee for federal district judge, would be to cling to the post and only retire when his or her party had the presidency. Republican appointee Judges Battey and Jones ignored the rule, and the dems have had the federal bench for the next ….thirty years?