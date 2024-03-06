Thune Introduces South Dakota Judicial Nominees at Confirmation Hearing

“I believe both of these nominees have the character and impartiality to serve lifetime appointments on the federal bench.”

WASHINGTON —U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today introduced Eric Schulte and Judge Camela Theeler, nominees to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota, during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on their nominations. Watch the full nomination hearing here.