Dusty Johnson for United States Representative petitions in and validated. What’s up with the also-rans?

As of this morning, popular South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson has his petitions in and validated, according to the Secretary of State’s website this morning as the time for petition submission is approaching 24 hours from tomorrow’s 5pm deadline.

At this point, any opponents had better be heading to Pierre, because we’re at the end. If you’re not counting at this point, you’re in big trouble. Big question is whether Dusty will be able to cruise to November (or beyond) without an opponent? Because the also-rans in the Congressional race are particularly mediocre to bad this year.

Here are my predictions for how the Congressional contest is going to shape up, and who the potential Dusty opponents might land. Or might not land. More likely not.

Toby Doeden (R) When the going got tough, the Toby got going. Before the campaign could even start, he bailed out. Not on the ballot.

When the going got tough, the Toby got going. Before the campaign could even start, he bailed out. Not on the ballot. Justin McNeal (R, after he changed it from Indy a couple months ago) – I think there’s a 50/50 chance “the Republican Brian Bengs” could turn in sufficient signatures, but I’m leaning against it. If McNeal puts up weak numbers at turn-in, they will be challenged. As I noted, he was an independent up until a couple of months ago. On the chance he gets signatures in, I don’t think he’s going anywhere.

– I think there’s a 50/50 chance “the Republican Brian Bengs” could turn in sufficient signatures, but I’m leaning against it. If McNeal puts up weak numbers at turn-in, they will be challenged. As I noted, he was an independent up until a couple of months ago. On the chance he gets signatures in, I don’t think he’s going anywhere. Patrick Schubert (R) – I believe he appeared at a few county events.. and then was never to be heard from again. It’s like a legend that he was in the race, but I don’t see that legend growing. By next election, we’ll be asking “…who was that guy?”

– I believe he appeared at a few county events.. and then was never to be heard from again. It’s like a legend that he was in the race, but I don’t see that legend growing. By next election, we’ll be asking “…who was that guy?” Chris Sanders (R) – I’m not sure he even takes his race seriously at this point. Definitely not on the ballot.

I’m not sure he even takes his race seriously at this point. Definitely not on the ballot. Sheryl Johnson (D) – The Democrat party machine got behind her after her announcement to get her on the ballot, but she got in the race just 20 days ago. Like McNeal, I think there’s a 50/50 chance she could fall short too, as in prior elections, when Democrats anointed candidates and told followers to sign, their efforts fell short. And in those instances, they got going earlier.

– The Democrat party machine got behind her after her announcement to get her on the ballot, but she got in the race just 20 days ago. Like McNeal, I think there’s a 50/50 chance she could fall short too, as in prior elections, when Democrats anointed candidates and told followers to sign, their efforts fell short. And in those instances, they got going earlier. Zach Kovach (D) – Oh yeah.. we forgot about this guy, because he lives in Colorado. He started in June of 2013, but not even his own party took his candidacy seriously enough to assist. He’s not getting on the ballot.

– Oh yeah.. we forgot about this guy, because he lives in Colorado. He started in June of 2013, but not even his own party took his candidacy seriously enough to assist. He’s not getting on the ballot. Random Libertarian (L) – Since all they have to do is have a meeting, and declare “tag, you’re it,” that’s the only likely opposition. I believe they’re having their convention at the end of June at the Longbranch in Pierre, which is when they’ll unveil who their candidates will be. With alcohol being served at the ‘Branch, they may have more than a few candidates this year. Stay tuned, as this may be it.

Any thoughts on how this race will shape up this week and beyond? You know where the comment section is!