Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Tractors and Tantrums

Tractors and Tantrums

by Congressman Dusty Johnson

BIG Update

It was great to chat with Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) about the upcoming Farm Bill. We’re getting closer to having the final text introduced, and I look forward to committee action on the bill to provide necessary updates to our ag industry. The last Farm Bill was written in 2018, before COVID-19, before inflation, and before global conflicts like Russia and Ukraine began.

My discussion with AEM was during the “Ag on the Mall” event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Equipment manufacturers and ag retailers set up booths with views of the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument to showcase all the new technology agriculture has to offer.

BIG Idea

The Midwest Honor Flight is an incredible organization that helps our past service members visit D.C. The veterans tour D.C. to see the war memorials that honor their service and sacrifice. For many, it’s the first and only time they will get to see these memorials. The Honor Flight does a great job connecting veterans and guardians and organizing a whole day trip.

This week, 84 South Dakotans and Iowans were on the Midwest Honor Flight. I had the pleasure of meeting these veterans and thanking them for their service as they saw the World War II Memorial.

BIG News

You may have seen Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene force a vote to remove Speaker Mike Johnson from the Speaker’s office this week. Her motion failed, which is for the greater good. Removing Speaker Mike Johnson from office would cause instability in the House and in America. When I’m in South Dakota, I often hear from people who want the Republican party to stick together to accomplish real wins for real Americans and want politicians to stop playing D.C. power games. I joined an overwhelming number of House Republicans to move past the Motion to Vacate so we can continue legislating. Check out this interview I did earlier this week about the vote.