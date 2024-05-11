Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Celebrating Mothers

Celebrating Mothers

By: Governor Kristi Noem

May 10, 2024

Being a mom and a grandma has been the biggest blessing of my life. My kids and my grandkids are motivation to get up every single day and fight for a better future for all South Dakotans.

My number one goal as Governor has always been to be able to pass down a nation that the next generation can be proud of – that my grandchildren’s grandchildren will love. With every bill that comes to my desk, every Executive Order that I sign, and every decision that I make, I always think about how it will impact the next generation.

I know I’m not the only parent that feels this way. Every mother I know inspires me because they constantly think about how the decisions they make will impact their kids’ futures. Every parent wants their kids to have a better life than they did. And we all make decisions with that goal in mind.

The mothers in our lives make sacrifices for their children constantly. They don’t get to be selfish – their kids always come first.

I have felt that unconditional love from my own mother my entire life. She taught me how God sees me, that I am “the head and not the tail,” and that I “will only be above… not underneath.” (Deuteronomy 28:13) She taught me how to be strong, how to be a leader, and how to care for other people.

I am also blessed with an incredible mother-in-law who inspires me to be a better person each day. She brings joy to everyone who knows her.

I have watched my own daughter grow into an amazing, loving, nurturing mother over the last few years. She and her husband just welcomed a third little baby into the world. I am so proud of the woman and the mother she has become.

Our state has the highest birth rate in the nation – that means we have a lot of moms in South Dakota! It warms my heart to know we have so many moms our there working hard, dedicating themselves to their families, and making our state thrive.

Mothers are the strongest, toughest people I know. First Lady Elanor Roosevelt once said, “a mom is like a teabag. You can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.”

As we celebrate Mother’s Day, I encourage you to thank the moms in your life for their strength. I want to thank all the mothers out there for all that you do to help lift your families and our entire state up.

Happy Mother’s Day, and God bless you.

###