SDSOS posted incorrect signature information to website on what Indys need to run

You know, just when you think they’ve turned the corner, the Secretary of State stumbles again.

In the latest, a news story is out how they had incorrect numbers on their website noting how many signatures were required for Independent candidates:

For more than two months, state officials unintentionally led some potential legislative candidates to believe they needed hundreds more petition signatures than state law requires. and.. For example, the list said independent legislative candidates in Sioux Falls-area Districts 12 and 13 needed 1,029 signatures. On March 8, after Davis reported the errors, the numbers were changed to 114 and 88, respectively. Numbers for many other districts were also updated at that time. and.. Davis said the ultimate responsibility lies with the current head of the Secretary of State’s Office, Monae Johnson, who did ultimately call him to discuss the error. But, Davis alleged, “my understanding is that some of the numbers for independent signature requirements on their website are still wrong.”

Ugh. Just not good.