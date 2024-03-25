Dusty Johnson Announces Re-Election Campaign

Mitchell, S.D. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today announced his intent to seek re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“This country needs a workhorse, not another show horse,” said Johnson. “I’ve moved border security legislation forward, voted against trillions of dollars in wasteful spending, gotten nearly two dozen bills signed into law, and protected our constitutional liberties. Washington still has some big problems. We all know that. But I’m running for re-election because I know we have to continue to make progress.”

During his time in Congress, Johnson has:

which would re-implement Remain-in-Mexico provisions and restart construction of the border wall.
Received an A+ rating from the NRA and has a 100% score from the National Right to Life.

Championed 19 bills that have been signed into law.

Voted against more than $13 trillion in wasteful spending since 2021.

Been named the most effective House Republican on agriculture issues and was named

the 14th most effective lawmaker overall out of 222 House Republicans. Received the Congressional Management Foundation’s Democracy Award for

Transparency and Accountability (2021) and Outstanding Constituent Service (2023).

Johnson submitted nearly 3400 signatures from registered Republicans to qualify for the June primary ballot.

Prior to his election to the U.S. House in 2018, Johnson worked as vice president of Vantage Point Solutions, a South Dakota-based broadband engineering firm. He previously served as chief of staff to Governor Dennis Daugaard. Johnson and his wife Jacquelyn reside in Mitchell with their three sons.

