I didn’t think it was possible, but South Dakota Democrats managed to come up with a candidate older than Republican Manny Steele.
Turning 89 years old in July, South Dakota Democrats are running Dean Schrempp for District 28 Senate, according to the Secretary of State. Born in 1935, that makes him a contemporary of Elvis, Peter Boyle, Dudley Moore, and David Prowse, the man who originally portrayed Darth Vader. The main difference between Schrempp and all those people is that Schrempp is still alive.
Certainly, more power to him for his longevity. But, after three stints in the House of Representatives, I’m sure we can find someone else.
Unless you like your candidates nearly 7 years older than Joe Biden, I’m a firm believer that politics are about the future. Not the past.
And in this case, the distant, distant past.
5 thoughts on “Dean Schrempp, turning 89 this year, files for District 28 State Senate”
When you consider how common it is these days to nominate and even elect far younger and far dumber candidates (Free Dumb Caucus) i say more power to manny steele and dean schrempp. They are old but they are not “determinedly and demonstrably stupid, and proud of it.”
I will take pending senility over insanity, every day.
Manny helped form the Tea Party that led to the Freedom Caucus. He is them
I gladly support a steady and sane candidate with valuable life experiences than these wackadoodles the Trump Party is fielding these days.
grudznick agrees with this Mr. A. Do not discount fellows of Mr. Schrempp’s age, for they have much to contribute, and I wouldn’t want to arm wrestle ol’ Dean these days, based on his old Grand Master status in that field.
You go, Mr. Schrempp. Don’t let the young whippers like Mr. PP dissuade you.
Is this Maher’s district? Did he really not recruit anyone?