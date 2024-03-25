Dean Schrempp, turning 89 this year, files for District 28 State Senate

I didn’t think it was possible, but South Dakota Democrats managed to come up with a candidate older than Republican Manny Steele.

Turning 89 years old in July, South Dakota Democrats are running Dean Schrempp for District 28 Senate, according to the Secretary of State. Born in 1935, that makes him a contemporary of Elvis, Peter Boyle, Dudley Moore, and David Prowse, the man who originally portrayed Darth Vader. The main difference between Schrempp and all those people is that Schrempp is still alive.

Certainly, more power to him for his longevity. But, after three stints in the House of Representatives, I’m sure we can find someone else.

Unless you like your candidates nearly 7 years older than Joe Biden, I’m a firm believer that politics are about the future. Not the past.

And in this case, the distant, distant past.