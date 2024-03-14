Here’s a candidate filing I didn’t think I would see. And actually, I’m kind of shocked.
Filing this afternoon as a candidate for State Representative in District 12 is Manny Steele. Manny Steele, previously served in the State House, representing Sioux Falls from 2007-2014, and then a single term starting in 2019. And, I hate to bring it up, but he might literally be one of the oldest candidates that I’ve seen at 84 years old.
The only one who was older that I can immediately think of was Dorothy Kellogg, who ran as a placeholder for Watertown Democrats in 2012 at the age of 94 from the assisted living center, but didn’t get her withdrawal paperwork in on time.
Not saying he’s of advanced age, but Manny was born before polio vaccine, polyester suits and President Joe Biden (b.1942, at 81 years old). If people think Biden is too old to be President, and that’s one of the arguments that might be coming from our side of the aisle, 84 might be kind of a tough sell.
If elections are about our future, maybe an argument can be made that Manny is a person with a vision of South Dakota 20 years from now? Maybe. Steele is slated to be in a District 12 House Republican Primary against State Representatives Amber Arlint and Greg Jamison (Jamison has not filed petitions as of just yet).
But given that in his last term of office, he brought 1 bill.. and it was about establishing “certain requirements regarding funeral processions..” he’s going to have to come up with a better argument than his last stint in office resulting in declaring a right of way for vehicles escorting dead people.
16 thoughts on “At 84 years old, Manny Steele files for District 12 House. Despite looking kind of rusty.”
I understand he’s holding his fundraiser at the assisted-living center.
Will there be nurses and a crash cart next to the little meatballs?
No meatballs. Mashed peas.
They will hold it from 4 to 530, and then it will be time to put everybody to bed.
How old was Alice Kundert when she was SOS
Kundert was born in 1920.
State auditor 1969-79
Secretary of State 1979-87
State house 1991-94
Left her last office at 73.
Yay, Manny. Good for you. Get elected and school the boys and girls!
Yah, but the flag in that school only has 48 stars.
Trump and Biden are in their late 70’s and America seems cool with it.
Whoever put him up to this should be ashamed of themselves. Manny was an okay guy, but no one was asking for him to come back. I kind of feel bad for him. Getting used by Cole Heisey and the gang.
Bingo
Intel says it’s not Heisey putting him up to this…
Hey! Come on now! Are we into age discrimination? How many people have we known that are into their 90s, mentally they are sharp, are still super active and when they tell you their age you cannot believe it? Some they physically age well too others their minds are sharp but physically there can be limitations.
Experience does have value.
I heard the same thing from the Biden spin room…
I saw Manny and Barb at the cafeteria this session. If you’d have told me he was 84 I wouldn’t have believed you. He acts like he’s in his 60’s. He makes others on appropriations look old. He’s a tac.
You must be hanging around different 60 year olds than I am.