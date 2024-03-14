At 84 years old, Manny Steele files for District 12 House. Despite looking kind of rusty.

Here’s a candidate filing I didn’t think I would see. And actually, I’m kind of shocked.

Filing this afternoon as a candidate for State Representative in District 12 is Manny Steele. Manny Steele, previously served in the State House, representing Sioux Falls from 2007-2014, and then a single term starting in 2019. And, I hate to bring it up, but he might literally be one of the oldest candidates that I’ve seen at 84 years old.

The only one who was older that I can immediately think of was Dorothy Kellogg, who ran as a placeholder for Watertown Democrats in 2012 at the age of 94 from the assisted living center, but didn’t get her withdrawal paperwork in on time.

Not saying he’s of advanced age, but Manny was born before polio vaccine, polyester suits and President Joe Biden (b.1942, at 81 years old). If people think Biden is too old to be President, and that’s one of the arguments that might be coming from our side of the aisle, 84 might be kind of a tough sell.

If elections are about our future, maybe an argument can be made that Manny is a person with a vision of South Dakota 20 years from now? Maybe. Steele is slated to be in a District 12 House Republican Primary against State Representatives Amber Arlint and Greg Jamison (Jamison has not filed petitions as of just yet).

But given that in his last term of office, he brought 1 bill.. and it was about establishing “certain requirements regarding funeral processions..” he’s going to have to come up with a better argument than his last stint in office resulting in declaring a right of way for vehicles escorting dead people.