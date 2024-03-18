REED SEEKS RE-ELECTION TO DISTRICT 7 SENATE SEAT

Tim Reed announced today his intention to seek re-election to the South Dakota Senate in Legislative District 7.

Reed stated: “It has been an honor to serve District 7 in the South Dakota House State Senate. I have enjoyed advocating for the citizens of District 7 and if re-elected. I will continue my work to positively affect policies for all citizens of South Dakota.”

After serving six years in the State House of Representatives, Reed is completing his first term in the State Senate. During those eights years he has served on multiple standing committees including Judiciary, Taxation, Energy and Commerce, Health and Human Services, Education and Local Government. For the past two sessions he served as chair of the Senate Local Government Committee.

In 2019, Reed was appointed to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education Legislative Advisory Committee. Tim has served as the Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment. Reed represents South Dakota on the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board and served as President in 2023. The Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board works with members of the business community, state legislatures, and tax administrators to simplify and modernize the sales and use tax systems throughout the country to help make the collection of remote taxes as simple and burden-free as possible, while at the same time protecting state sovereignty.

Over the past eight years Reed was active with city and county government, South Dakota State University, economic development, mental healthcare, sex trafficking, and sexual assault victim assistance bills. He sponsored and successfully passed bills modifying courtroom practices to help child victims face their abuser, allowing school, city and county governing boards to go into executive session to discuss security plans, funding for a bio-products institute at the Research Park at SDSU, and publishing public notices on the internet.

In 2023 Reed was the prime sponsor for SB91, an act that brought justice to rape victims that did not consent to sexual activity. In 2024 he was the prime sponsor for SB98, an act that allows evidence of the perpetrator’s previous child molestation activity in court cases, making sure that sexual predators are put in jail and will not be able to reoffend. For his work bringing sexual predators to justice, Tim was awarded the 2024 Law & Order Legislative Award from the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association.

Reed, a Republican, has served District 7 for eight legislative sessions. Before serving in the legislature, he served in Brookings City Government for 13 years including three terms as Mayor. He is a graduate of SDSU with a degree in Commercial Economics. After graduation, Tim worked in Supply Chain Planning, Information Technology, and College Development. Tim currently serves as the CEO for the Brookings Economic Development Company.

-30-